WARISAN MP FOR LABUAN ROZMAN TO BE CHARGED TOMORROW BY OF ALL PEOPLE – THE MACC, ITSELF UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT FOR MASSIVE CORRUPTION AMOUNTING TO MILLIONS IN FORMER SPY CHIEF’S CASE

Labuan MP Rozman Isli will be charged by the MACC at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court tomorrow.

The Warisan lawmaker’s defence counsel Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali confirmed that his client would be charged.

“He has been asked (by MACC) to come (to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court) tomorrow,” the lawyer said when contacted by Malaysiakini today.

However, Rafique said he does not know what the lawmaker would be charged with until the proceedings begin.

The lawyer did reveal that the charge involves Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009.

Section 23 deals with the offence of using office of position for gratification.

Section 23(1) states that “any officer of a public body who uses his office or position for any gratification, whether for himself, his relative or associate, commits an offence”.

According to a media advisory issued by MACC this afternoon, the anti-graft watchdog announced that a Member of Parliament would be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court at 9am tomorrow. It also did not state what provision under which the lawmaker in question would be charged.

However, the media release did not name the MP in question.

Rozman was a two-time MP for Labuan, becoming an Umno lawmaker for the constituency in 2013 as well as in 2018.

However, he crossed over from Umno to Warisan after the 14th general election in 2018.

