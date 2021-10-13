A MEETING OF NUMBER TWOs – UMNO’S MAT HASAN & PAS’ TUAN IBRAHIM MEET OVER TEA – BUT DENIES DISCUSSING SEATS IN GE15 – EVEN AS UMNO CHIEF ZAHID SAYS ‘NO TO MUAFAKAT’ & ‘NO TO BERSATU’ IN MALACCA STATE POLLS

A recent meeting between several Umno and PAS leaders did not involve any talks on seat negotiation for the next 15th general election, according to Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

Instead, Mohamad described the session as an “ordinary meet-up over teh tarik” after a long absence.

“We just had teh tarik together, haven’t seen each other in a while,” Mohamad told Malaysiakini.

He also insisted there were no talks of seat distribution between the two Muafakat Nasional (MN) partners.

Aside from Mohamad, a photograph taken at the meet-up also showed Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad.

Same formula

On Sept 3, Mohamad reportedly said that Umno and PAS through a series of MN meetings had finalised almost 70 percent of the parties’ seats negotiation.

He said the agreement reached will see a status quo in seats already won by the respective party in GE14.

“Definitely in every meeting we will discuss preparations for GE15, and at the MN level we also have a seat distribution committee.

“Umno and PAS met many times, with almost 70 percent agreement reached […],” said the Negeri Sembilan state opposition leader.

“Like I said, the seats that we won will be ours and those that PAS won will be theirs.

“The formula remains the same; there’s no issue about us changing it or deviating from the agreed formula,” the Rantau assemblyperson reportedly said when met at the Negri Sembilan state legislative assembly building. MKINI

