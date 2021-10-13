UMNO NOT SHARING MALACCA WITH BERSATU – THE STATE ELECTION IS A ‘GAME CHANGER’ FOR US, DECLARES ZAHID – ALREADY OVER-CONFIDENT, UMNO BIG-WIGS SHOW HOW LITTLE THEY CARE FOR THE PEOPLE’S SAFETY – PIN THE BLAME ON ALI RUSTAM – ‘SINCE THE GOVERNOR HAS ANNOUNCED THE DISSOLUTION, WE MUST RESPECT HIS DECISION’

PETALING JAYA: The decision by Umno and Barisan Nasional not to cooperate with Bersatu in the Melaka state election reflects the will of the state’s party leadership, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said the decision is also in line with the one taken at the Umno general assembly in March.

In an interview on GE15 livestreamed on Facebook last night, Zahid said although the Melaka election, if held, is a “game changer” for Umno ahead of GE15, it should not be held during the pandemic.

“However, since the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Ali Rustam has announced the dissolution of the state assembly, we must respect his authority,” he said.

Asked the reason for former chief minister Idris Haron withdrawing support for the state government, Zahid said the political crisis is linked to “one’s ambitions and idealism, and dislike of others”.

Idris and three other assemblymen withdrew their backing for the state government led by Sulaiman Md Ali on Oct 4, causing the Umno-led government to fall.

The other three were Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas) and Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Ind-Pengkalan Batu).

Zahid also said he expected political “flexibility” to be key to the formation of the next government after GE15, as he foresaw no one party being dominant at the polls, just like in 2018.

“Such a situation is quite dangerous as it causes instability in the country, which is why we need to start thinking about political flexibility to form the government.”

He also said he did not see much hope in making Muafakat Nasional (MN), Umno’s alliance with PAS, a reality in the elections since it has yet to be registered as a political entity.

Recent developments, he said, made him believe that the alliance with the Islamist party should be reviewed, referring to PAS’s decision to join the Bersatu-led Perikatan National.

“It’s enough to be betrayed once, but if it’s done repeatedly, and not by Umno but various other parties… I think it (the MN alliance) has to be reevaluated.”

