WHEN YB JELUTONG GETS INTERRUPTED BY YB PD – THE PEOPLE GET SHAFTED! DON’T LET ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR GET AWAY WITH IT!

YB Jelutong (DAP) Gets Interrupted By YB PD

Folks you have to see this YouTube video. The YB Jelutong (DAP) fellow is debating the money allocation channelled to some MIC fellows. He is picking up steam questioning all the amounts of money allocated to the MIC fellows for whatever purposes.

Then suddenly just as the YB Jelutong fellow is mentioning the MIC president getting RM9 million public funds the YB PD stands up and interrupts the DAP fellow. Here is the video:

You can see the YB PD does two things – first he talks about the Memorandum of Understanding he has signed with the UMNO / BN boys. (The BN includes the MIC of course). Secondly he does a ‘corner baring’ and diverts the discussion towards condemning MITRA – the Indian agency set up under YB Waythamoorthy the former Minister of Unity.

After this interruption the YB Jelutong fellow also loses the track about that RM9 million public funds channelled to the MIC president.

Then this morning the following news popped up:

https://www.msn.com/en-my/news/berita/anwar-terima-surat-naik-status-bertaraf-menteri/ar-AAPnMwr?ocid=msedgntp

PETALING JAYA: Anwar Ibrahim hari ini menerima “surat kenaikan status” yang mengesahkan pejabat Ketua Pembangkang itu menikmati kemudahan setara pejabat menteri, seperti dipersetujui dalam Memorandum Persefahaman (MoU) Transformasi dan Kestabilan Politik antara kerajaan dan Pakatan Harapan (PH).

OSTB : I see the ordinary people getting the short end of the stick again. Again and again.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.