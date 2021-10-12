‘CONFUSED & DIVIDED’ MALACCA CRISIS – REFLECTS POORLY ON ZAHID, ANALYSTS HIT BULLSEYE! – ‘THE LEADERS ARE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT POWER & THEIR OWN INTEREST RATHER THAN WHAT THE GRASSROOTS WANT’

Melaka crisis shows ‘confused, divided’ Umno, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: The political crisis in Melaka has highlighted the disconnect between Umno leaders and grassroot members over cooperation with its rivals, Bersatu, PKR and DAP, says an analyst.

Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir said Umno’s grassroots had already made it clear at the party’s general assembly that they did not want Umno to work with the other three.

“Umno is confused and divided. The leaders appear to be more concerned about power and their own interests rather than what the grassroots want,” said Jeniri.

Jeniri said the Umno Supreme Council must be firm in realising the grassroots’ wishes or it will affect the party and its leadership’s credibility, as Umno’s power base lay in its three-million strong members.

“Umno must make sure their leaders from the top to the state and division level are consistent in their words and actions,” he said.

Questions have been raised recently about Umno’s commitment to the members’ wishes, especially after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, an Umno vice-president, reached a political understanding with Pakatan Harapan.

In Melaka, the Barisan Nasional chairman and state Umno leader, Ab Rauf Yusoh, has said they will consider a proposal from the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional to work together at the forthcoming state assembly elections. Rauf has also revealed meeting Melaka DAP assemblymen to seek their support to stop the fall of the Umno-led state government.

Jeniri said the Melaka crisis reflected poorly on Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. However, the two Umno assemblymen who withdrew support for the Melaka state government were also going against the grassroots wishes, he said.

Another analyst, Azmi Hassan, said Umno’s grassroots were not likely to punish the party for ad-hoc cooperation with its foes so long as it was the biggest beneficiary.

“As long as Umno is in the driver’s seat, I believe the grassroots can accept the party’s decision on the matter.”

He said he does not see the issue as being a consequence of weak leadership but one that is practical and realistic of Umno’s ability to secure sufficient support to run the show on its own.

