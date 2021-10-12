FINALLY ANWAR’S ‘UPGRADE’ COMES – BUT IT’S NOT THE PM’S SERI PERDANA – JUST ‘FACILITIES ON PAR WITH A MINISTER’S OFFICE’ AT PARLIAMENT

PM hands ‘upgrade’ letter to Anwar at bipartisan meeting

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has upgraded opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s office in Parliament with facilities on par with a minister, according to Seremban MP Anthony Loke.

Taking to Facebook, Loke said Ismail Sabri had personally informed Anwar of the matter prior to the Transformation and Political Stability MOU second steering committee meeting in Parliament yesterday.

“Before the meeting began, PM handed over a confirmation letter on upgrading the status of the Opposition Leader’s Office with facilities on par with a minister’s office,” Loke said.

He said the meeting itself discussed developments on the reforms that have been agreed upon between Pakatan Harapan and the government.

He further said the MOU steering committee comprising Harapan leaders and the government will be meeting biweekly, on Mondays.

“These meetings will bring about a new political culture for our country.

“Even though there are political differences between parties, we could still sit together to discuss and find common grounds for the good of the nation,” Loke, who is the DAP national organising secretary, added.

In the document, the government has promised a slew of reforms and a time frame.

In return, Harapan – the biggest opposition bloc – promised that it would neither use its votes to oust Ismail Sabri nor block Budget 2022 if the reforms are on schedule and that they are consulted on the Budget Bill.

The MOU was inked on Sept 13 after negotiations were initiated just days after Ismail Sabri was sworn in as the country’s ninth prime minister with a slim majority in Parliament.

MKINI

