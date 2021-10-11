BOMBSHELL – BERSATU KNIVES OUT FOR THEIR OWN NO.2? ARE YOU MARRIED TO SINGER ERRA FAZIRA – AHMAD FAIZAL GRILLED IN SENATE BY OWN PARTYMATE – AS RUMORS GROW HOT EX-PERAK MB HAD TAKEN A SECOND WIFE

No, I’m not married to Erra Fazira, says Faizal

PETALING JAYA: Youth and sports minister Ahmad Faizal Azumu has denied he is married to local celebrity Erra Fazira.

Faizal, who was quizzed by senator Razali Idris about whether he had tied the knot with the actress and singer, seemed taken aback by the question.

“Fifty-one years of my life, this is the first time I’ve been asked such a question … I am very happy with my wife and children,” said Faizal after being asked about the matter in the Dewan Negara today as reported by Berita Harian.

Razali, who is head of Terengganu Bersatu, said he posed the question to confirm or dispel rumours swirling on social media that Faizal, formerly menteri besar of Perak, had recently married Erra.

Dewan Negara Speaker Rais Yatim initially did not allow Faizal to answer the question, saying it had no bearing on the sitting.

“This is outside the scope (of the Dewan Negara). This is his personal matter and I will not allow him to answer,” said Rais.

