DAP’S ONG KIAN MING TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – NO SYMPTOMS, TO QUARANTINE AT HOME, ALERT CLOSE CONTACTS

Politics | October 11, 2021 by | 0 Comments

DAP’s Ong Kian Ming tests positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Just hours after the Dewan Rakyat Speaker announced that there were no Covid-19 cases in Parliament since Sept 13, Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming tested positive today.

The DAP representative shared the news on his Twitter account upon getting his Covid-19 self-test result at 3.30pm.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle