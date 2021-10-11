DAP’S ONG KIAN MING TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – NO SYMPTOMS, TO QUARANTINE AT HOME, ALERT CLOSE CONTACTS
DAP’s Ong Kian Ming tests positive for Covid-19
PETALING JAYA: Just hours after the Dewan Rakyat Speaker announced that there were no Covid-19 cases in Parliament since Sept 13, Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming tested positive today.
The DAP representative shared the news on his Twitter account upon getting his Covid-19 self-test result at 3.30pm.
However, Ong said he did not have any symptoms, and would quarantine at home for the next 10 days and alert his close contacts.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
