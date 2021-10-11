THE SOUL OF THE UMNO PRESIDENT REVEALED – ‘NOT A SINGLE SEN OUT OF RM31 MIL WENT TO THE POOR’ – ZAHID HAD ‘TOTAL DOMINANCE’ OVER CHARITY FOUNDATION MEANT FOR POOR MUSLIMS – YET THE MONEY DID NOT GO ANYWHERE NEAR THEM, COURT TOLD

‘Not a single sen out of RM31 million went to the poor’

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had total dominance over his charity foundation Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB), including its bank accounts, the High Court heard today.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran during submission said the accused, who was referred to as ‘boss’ by those in YAB, would get anything he wanted from the foundation.

She said Zahid was made the sole signatory for YAB bank account and could appoint anyone he liked to be the trustees for the foundation.

“YAB was founded to administer funds for the eradication of poverty and the enhancement of welfare of the poor.

“It also conducted studies and research relevant to poverty eradication programmes,” she said, adding Zahid became the sole signatory for YAB accounts on April 4, 2012.

“It was during this time that 50 of YAB’s cheques were issued and the withdrawal of funds from seven fixed deposit accounts happened.

“The accumulated sum was RM31,082,732.57 and not a single sen went towards the benefit of the poor,” she said.

Rozela said the evidence led in the trial clearly showed that Zahid had misused the money for his personal benefit and interest.

She said the accused together with former YAB trustee Mohd Samsuri Tun carried out the responsibility as co-signatories of YAB’s cheques until he had to resign in 2012.

“Samsuri also testified that he had on numerous occasions signed ‘blank’ cheques upon the accused’s instruction.

“Coincidentally, another former YAB trustee Zulkifli Senteri also tendered his resignation on the same day except that he was asked to leave without any given reason.”

Rozela said the accused was made the sole authorised signatory by the virtue of Trustee’s Circular Resolution passed in April 2012.

She said this had placed the accused in the position of exercising dominion over the properties of YAB.

Zahid is on trial for a total of 47 charges, 12 of which are for criminal breach of trust, eight for bribery and 27 for money laundering involving millions of ringgit.

Rozela will continue her submissions before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah tomorrow.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

