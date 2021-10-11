BRIBE-TAKING TAN SRIs & DATUK SERIs WITH MULTIPLE WIVES & STILL HAVING AFFAIRS WITH OTHER MARRIED WOMEN IN THE SPOTLIGHT – MINISTER DENIES MOVE TO BAN DRAMAS DEPICTING VIPs AS ‘IMMORAL’

Dramas depicting VIPs with multiple wives, taking bribes not banned, says Annuar

THE Communications and Multimedia Ministry will not ban local television shows that portray characters with honorifics as immoral individuals who have affairs with married women and take bribes, said Annuar Musa.

“The ministry does monitor all aired content, including dramas. As long as the writing does not breach any guideline and respects national values (Rukun Negara), we allow creative liberties in the scripts,” the communications and multimedia minister told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Annuar said the industry needs to be given creative licenses, within reason, to shape characters as they are trying to send a message with the storyline.

“Stories that bring negative values to the people and oppose our principles will be monitored.”

He said currently, there are two methods of developing local content: one directly by broadcaster RTM, while the other is through pitching by other production houses.

“Content by RTM has more stringent control, while pitching by production houses goes through a panel that ensures it fits the criteria that needs to be aired.”

Annuar was answering a question from Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (Hulu Langat-PH) who asked if the ministry intends to look into the matter, as such portrayal tarnishes the image of the title holders. TMI

MP concerned TV dramas painting Tan Sris, Datuk Seris in a bad light

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (PH-Hulu Langat) is concerned that “Tan Sri” and “Datuk Seri” characters in television dramas can give those titles a bad image if the characters engage in immoral activities on screen.

He will raise his concerns in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday (Oct 11) and ask the Communications and Multimedia Minister about drama scripts that show such characters engaged in immoral activities, such as having illicit affairs and being corrupt, during the oral question-and-answer session.

According to the Order Paper of the Dewan Rakyat, Datuk Mohd Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol) will ask the Finance Minister on the implications of accrued interest to borrowers over the moratorium and the government’s preparedness to abolish the interest.

Another question will be from Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (BN-Lenggong) to the Senior Education Minister on the ministry’s plans to implement a single-stream school, which is only the Sekolah Kebangsaan (national schools), to improve proficiency of the Malay language in society.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik) will pose a question to the Agriculture and Food Industry Minister on padi production and distribution of certified padi seeds to farmers.

Three bills are also scheduled to be tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday (Oct 11), including the Trade Descriptions (Amendment) Bill 2021.

According to the Order Paper of the Dewan Rakyat, the other two bills are the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Small Estates (Distribution) (Amendment) Bill 2021.

The first meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Parliament is for 17 days until Oct 12. – Bernama

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BERNAMA

