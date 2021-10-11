THE LULL BEFORE THE STORM? COVID-19 DIPS AGAIN TO 6,709 – EVEN AS INTERSTATE TRAVEL BEGINS

The Health Ministry has reported 6,709 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total case count in the country to 2,346,303.

The distribution of new cases according to state will be reported on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website after midnight.

To understand regional Covid-19 trends, please use the “active cases” and “hospitalisation” chart below.

The Health Ministry should provide the latest intensive care bed use, ventilator use and cluster information later this evening.

Over the past month, the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 reporting has been pivoting away from daily press statements todays its CovidNow website.

MKINI

