PAS STARTS TO SEE THE LIGHT – AT LEAST, GUAN ENG GAVE TAHFIZ SCHOOLS RM100 MILLION – AND PAKATAN CUT SPECIAL DRAWS FOR LOTTERIES TO 8 – PAS MP GIVES EX-FINANCE MINISTER THE THUMBS UP – BUT BLASTS ‘MALAY UNITY’ PN GOVT FOR ITS HYPOCRISY

Rare praise for Guan Eng from PAS MP over funds for tahfiz schools
KUALA LUMPUR: Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) received rare praise from a PAS MP in the Dewan Rakyat today over how he allocated RM100 million for tahfiz schools under the 2020 budget when he was finance minister.
Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS-Pasir Mas) had urged Putrajaya to announce immediate cash aid for tahfiz schools, saying they have been suffering since the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns.
He added that many of these schools have been forced to close amid the pandemic, while maintaining that he had no qualms with government allocating funds for vernacular schools.
“During the previous (Pakatan Harapan government) era, although I disagreed a lot with Bagan (Lim), he allocated RM100 million for tahfiz schools.
“In this era, why not the government announce how much has been allocated as immediate aid for tahfiz schools?” he asked, while debating the Temporary Measures for Government Financing (Coronavirus Disease 2019) Amendment Act 2021 bill.
Fadhli also urged Putrajaya again to retract its decision to allow more special 4D draws to be held, hinting that it could cause other government MPs to retract their support for the Ismail Sabri Yaakob-led administration.
“Don’t force us government MPs to use threats, which should not be done when the government is trying to survive with a thin majority. There’s no need for it to come to that,” he said.
“I don’t want it to come to that, so I hope the government can retract this decision so we won’t incur God’s wrath.”
He reiterated that the additional special draws would not benefit the nation in the long-term, and the government could seek other avenues to generate revenue.
This is the second time Fadhli has urged Ismail’s government to go back on the decision to hold 22 special draws for 4D numbers this year, on top of the usual thrice-weekly draws.
Previously, he had warned Putrajaya that it would face “greater opposition” both in and outside the Dewan Rakyat if it did not retract its decision. FMT
Keep number of special draws down, says Nik Abduh
PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) came in for praise from PAS today – the party’s central committee member Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz said the coalition had done a good job in reducing the number of special draws for 4D forecast operators to just eight a year when it was in power.
He criticised the ruling government for increasing the number of special draws back to 22 for this year, calling it a “backward move”.
“PH deserves to be given praise and credit for making the right decision.
“The current government should have retained it. The decision to increase the number again is a backward move that is surely rejected by Islam and the majority of the people,” he said in a Facebook post.
Nik Abduh’s statement comes right after a PAS veteran questioned the role of PAS leaders in the Cabinet after the number of special draws were increased.
Mahfodz Mohamed had insisted that PAS ministers should not abandon the principle of upholding Islamic teachings just because they were now part of the government.
“Knowing what is ‘halal’ and ‘haram’, PAS ministers must voice (their opposition) as they are now part of the government.
“Just because we are a minority in the government, it does not mean we can’t speak out.”
Further, Nik Abduh urged the finance ministry to withdraw the decision to increase the number of special draws.
Last Monday, Pokok Sena MP Mahfuz Omar questioned PAS over its stance on the issue of 4D “special draws” being increased from eight times to 22 times a year.
Finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, in a written answer to Mahfuz in the Dewan Rakyat, had confirmed the matter.
Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria had also shrugged off the issue, saying he was confident the decision was not made by members of the party leadership who are in the Cabinet. FMT