‘THANOS’ HAMZAH MEETS HIS MATCH – EX-MACC CHIEF LATHEEFA GIVES HIM A TONGUE LASHING – FOR ‘NONSENSICAL PROPAGANDA’ OVER ‘FALSE CITIZENSHIP NARRATIVE’

Human rights lawyer Latheefa Koya has criticised the Home Ministry for what she claims is a “false narrative” on automatic citizenship.

This was after the Home Ministry posted an infographic on Twitter explaining the conditions in which automatic citizenship is conferred on a child born in Malaysia based on the marital and citizenship status of their parents.

“Not everyone born in Malaysia qualifies for Malaysian citizenship. Citizenship by operation of law is determined by the documents and marital status of the parents at the time of birth,” the ministry said.

However, Latheefa claimed that this painted a false narrative in the context of stateless children.

She pointed out that under Section 1(e) under Part II of Schedule II in the Federal Constitution, any person born in Malaysia but is not conferred citizenship of any other country is also automatically recognised as a Malaysian citizen.

The section states that on or after Malaysia Day, “every person born within the Federation who is not born a citizen of any country otherwise than by virtue of this paragraph” will be considered a Malaysian citizen by operation of law.

‘Nonsensical propaganda’

Latheefa said the Home Ministry’s stance has denied many people citizenship even though they are born in Malaysia and are not recognised by any other country.

“The systematic and continued denial of citizenship to these people will become a historical injustice and bring shame to the country.

“This nonsensical propaganda of the Home Ministry has real consequences for the tens of thousands of people who are entitled to citizenship but are denied and denied again,” she said.

Malaysia has a substantial stateless population, particularly in Sabah, as their ancestors came to the country as refugees in the 1970s.

However, there has been a lack of political will to resolve the decades-long problem.

