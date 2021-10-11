BOMBSHELL – MALACCA UMNO INCLUDING ‘KING’ RAUF OFFERED DAP EXCO POSTS ‘ON THE BACK OF PLANS TO SACK BERSATU EXCO’ IN AUGUST – LATER ON, ON OCT 3 RAUF TOLD US ‘THE FOUR HAD DECIDED TO LEAVE’ – ‘HE ASKED US TO STOP IT. OF COURSE, WE COULDN’T STOP THEM FROM LEAVING’

Umno sought help to prevent Malacca crisis, says DAP

THERE was a last-minute attempt by the Malacca speaker to seek DAP’s help to save the then chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali’s government from collapsing, state party chief Tey Kok Kiew said.

Tey said Ab Rauf Yusoh urged DAP to step in to save the state government following the defection of four assemblymen from the state ruling pact.

“Speaker Rauf asked us (DAP) to stop the four or he will dissolve (the state assembly),” said Tey.

He added that he had then discussed the matter with Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, and found that Umno was not in the best position to stop what was happening in Malacca.

“It is because they (Umno) were part of the problem. We didn’t want to interfere in their problem.

“We then decided that Malacca Governor Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam was the best person to solve the crisis,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

Last week, Malacca was thrown into political turmoil after Sulaiman, also from Umno, lost the support of four assemblymen.

The four were former chief minister and Sg Udang incumbent Idris Haron, Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor).

Following this, the governor dissolved the state assembly, paving the way for state elections.

Idris confirmed that Umno leaders had met political opponents and state opposition party DAP prior to the dissolution.

“Rauf admitted he met DAP together with other leaders, namely the deputy chairman. He conspired to meet DAP to offer them state executive council positions,” said Idris.

Malacca DAP chief Tey Kok Kiew says as far back as August, there were already talks of a withdrawal of support for the chief minister. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, October 11, 2021.

Meetings started in August

Tey said they held discussions with top Malacca Umno leaders, which included state chairman Rauf, on three occasions between August and October.

He said that in August, state Umno leaders had called on DAP to assist them as they needed to stabilise the state government. Back then, there were already talks of a withdrawal of support for the chief minister.

“DAP was offered exco positions and all other government facilities by Umno, on the back of plans to sack Bersatu exco members, namely Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen and Noor Effandi.

“They came to see me with the approval of the chief minister.”

At the time, Malacca DAP was of the view a solution was best sought with PH, not just the party, Tey said.

He added that they had then asked for time to bring up the matter to state PH, which also included PKR and Amanah.

“We told them we will bring the matter to PH. We could discuss it as PH, not DAP. They (Umno) must bring in Amanah and PKR together.

“We told them we will discuss with the central leadership and then we can talk about the next step.”

He said following a meeting within state PH, DAP was then given the go-ahead to hold discussions with Umno for the best solution.

“We then decided to meet Rauf. That was when former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was about to step down.

“So, when I met the state Umno chairman, we were told to wait and see what happens (with Muhyiddin).

“Muhyiddin’s government subsequently collapsed, but after that our talks with Umno stopped.”

He added that on October 1, they were called in for a meeting when the chief minister was about to lose his support.

“DAP always had an open-door policy because we need a solution to this matter.

“On the night of October 3, Rauf called to get a solution (to the crisis) and then we were told the four had decided to leave.

“So, that night he (Rauf) asked us to stop it. Of course, we couldn’t stop them (from leaving).”

Tey added that his team had met with the four before their announcement to discuss the situation.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

