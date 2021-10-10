YAY! INTERSTATE TRAVEL BAN LIFTED EFFECTIVE OCT 11 FOR THE FULLY VAXXED – OVERSEAS TRAVEL TOO BUT WHEN THEY RETURN FROM ABROAD, 14-DAY QUARANTINE MANDATORY

State borders to reopen tomorrow, MyTravelPass not needed – for the fully vaccinated

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that interstate travel will be allowed from tomorrow (Oct 11) for those who have been fully vaccinated.

He said this is because Malaysia has successfully carried out its Covid-19 immunisation campaign with 90 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated – although that would only be reflected on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website tonight.

“I know Malaysians have been patient. This lifting of interstate travel restrictions will allow families to be reunited,” said the premier on a live broadcast to the nation today.

Tourism activities within the country will also be allowed, he added.

With the easing of restrictions, Ismail Sabri warned Malaysians to still observe the Covid-19 preventive standard operating procedures.

The restrictions, however, will remain in force for areas under the enhanced movement control order.

MyTravelPass not needed for fully vaccinated

The prime minister also announced that the government has agreed to allow Malaysians to travel abroad without going through the Immigration Department’s MyTravelPass process.

However, travellers still need to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine when they return home.

“This permission is subject to the individual being completely vaccinated.

“The reason for this repeal is to help connect family members and spouses who have been separated,” Ismail Sabri said.

This is for Malaysians who want to go abroad for either work or tourism.

He said more details would be forthcoming.

Covid-19 (Oct 10): 7,343 cases – lowest since July 7 The number of new Covid-19 cases reported by the Health Ministry is 7,373 today, the lowest tally since the first week of July.

On July 7, the tally of new cases was 7,097 infections. Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah posted the tally on his Facebook page, adding that the cumulative total was now 2,339,594 cases. A state by state breakdown was not given. The Health Ministry’s Github data repository also reported a total of 74 Covid-19 fatalities yesterday (Oct 9), bringing the cumulative death toll to 27,265. This is the lowest number of reported deaths in 97 days. On July 2, a total of 73 deaths were recorded. Noor Hisham also told Malaysians not to let their guard down as the number of cases and deaths fell, and the percentage of those fully vaccinated rose. “Please don’t let your guard down. “Although our adult vaccination rate is almost 90 percent this is not an excuse for us to take Covid-19 standard operating procedure for granted. “We must continue to comply with all precautionary measures including self-testing. Please stay vigilant at all times,” he said.

MKINI

.