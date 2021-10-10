WHAT! EXCO MEMBERS WHO QUIT MUST RETURN GOVT ASSETS? BUT MALACCA STATE ASSEMBLY ALREADY DISSOLVED – SO ALL EXCO INCLUDING THE CM MUST RETURN ASSETS NOT JUST THOSE WHO QUIT – OR HAS SULAIMAN, WHOSE OWN STATUS AS CARETAKER CM IS IN DOUBT, CONVENIENTLY FORGOTTEN?
Exco members who resign must return govt assets, says Melaka CM
MELAKA — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said today that the three executive council members who resigned recently must return all government assets, including official cars, as specified in the regulations.
“They have informed me of their resignation and I have also received their official letters, so has the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.
Asked about the status of the State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) offices, Sulaiman said all 28 assemblymen were required to hand over the offices, but not immediately.
“All assemblymen have a week to do so and they only need to take their personal belongings. If the week given is not enough, it is up to the discretion of the district officer,” he said.
He added that this was not something new as the same directive was issued by Pakatan Harapan when the Barisan Nasional-led state government collapsed, and the same move had to be done this time.
In Jasin, State Secretary Datuk Kamel Mohamad said to date, only Idris had returned the government assets last Thursday, while Noor Effandi requested for a postponement until next Monday.
— Bernama
