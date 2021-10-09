FALSE BRAVADO OR NOT – PN NOW SPURNS UMNO’S HELP IN MALACCA ELECTION – EVEN AS CALLS GROW FOR A ‘LOCAL EMERGENCY’ TO AVOID ‘FORCING PEOPLE TO COME OUT & VOTE’

Perikatan confident in its strengths without Umno’s cooperation in Malacca polls, says chairman

MALACCA Perikatan Nasional (PN) is confident in its strengths through its cooperation with Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan in the state elections, should there be no cooperation from Umno, its chairman Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said.

“Bersatu and PN respect Umno president Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s stand, who said the party will not work with us (Bersatu),” he told reporters after officiating the state-level National Sports Day 2021 celebration in Jasin today.

Earlier, Rafiq said Malacca PN was ready to negotiate with Umno to avoid a three-cornered fight, but Zahid reportedly said Umno would not cooperate with Bersatu in the state elections.

Meanwhile, Rafiq said PN would abide by any decision on the state polls, as the government would surely take into account the safety and health of the people amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government had not decided whether to advise Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, who is performing the functions of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, to declare an emergency to postpone the state elections.

The Election Commission received an official notification on the dissolution of Malacca’s legislative assembly last Monday from Speaker Ab Rauf Yusoh, after the Umno-led state government lost its majority in the state assembly.

Clause (4) of Article 19 of the Malacca State Constitution stipulates that a state election must be held within 60 days from the date of the dissolution of the state assembly. – Bernama

