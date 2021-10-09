DON’T LET UMNO GET AWAY WITH IT – MUKHRIZ URGES ACTING AGONG TO DECLARE A LOCAL EMERGENCY IN MALACCA – WITH THE STATE SECRETARY TO HEAD CARETAKER GOVT UNTIL GE15 CAN BE SAFELY HELD

Party president Mukhriz Mahathir said the state government can in the meantime be led by the state secretary.

He pointed out that while giving the people back their mandate is important, saving lives from Covid-19 is more imperative.

“Even one life is too costly to be sacrificed to overcome Umno’s internal political struggles which have caused turmoil in Malacca.

“The people’s safety and interest can’t be gambled with in a power struggle,” he said in a statement today.

Malacca is due to hold an election within 60 days from Oct 4 after the state legislative assembly was dissolved.

Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Shah, who is the acting king at the moment, is being briefed on whether there is a need for an emergency.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the cabinet will deliberate next week on whether or not to advise the acting king on an emergency.

Mukhriz said most Malaccans are against snap polls at a time when they are just starting to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

MKINI

