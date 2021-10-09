BOMBSHELL – ISMAIL SABRI LAYING HIS EGGS IN YET ANOTHER BASKET? HIS BROTHER WANTS TO START A NEW MULTIRACIAL PARTY CALLED ‘PKR’ – BUT IT STANDS FOR ‘PARTI KUASA RAKYAT’ & HE ‘PROMISES’ HE WON’T ‘POACH’ AZMIN OR ZURAIDA – BUT WHAT IF THE WHOLE CARTEL WANTS TO JOIN? WILL KAMARAZAMAN BE ABLE TO RESIST? – EVEN AS ZAHID STARTS TO WARN AGAINST ‘HAVING TOO MANY POLITICAL PARTIES’

Veteran activist Kamarazaman Yaakob’s new political outfit Parti Kuasa Rakyat aims to fight for the downtrodden, with a philosophy of marhaenism.

Marhaen is a Malay word that means the masses, and is used colloquially to refer to the poor.

Kamarazaman, who is also the older brother of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said Kuasa Rakyat will be a BN-friendly multiracial party.

According to him, the party has been in the works for two years, but obstacles have delayed its launch until tomorrow (Oct 10).

The following is Malaysiakini‘s interview with Kamarazaman.

What’s the chronology of Kuasa Rakyat?

In the beginning, we wanted to launch the party on Oct 10 last year, but at the time it was not yet complete in terms of a leadership lineup and the situation was not on our side, so it (the launch) was delayed to this Sunday.

When I met with some people in the current political situation and climate, I felt the need for a multiracial party.

Even though DAP says they are multiracial, and Gerakan too, but the truth is that they are not really multiracial.

The only (multiracial party) that I see, is PKR, which can be accepted by all races. But their struggle and ours is different.

PKR, we can see that their struggle is to reform. But I am more specific that the struggle of this party which I in the end named kuasa rakyat (people’s power) is based on an ideology of nationalism and “marhaenism”.

Marhaenism in simple language is a struggle for the marhaen or the poor who are categorised as the B40, and some of the M40.

So we talked about this and in the end decided to form a party.

Our party will be truly multiracial compared to Gerakan or DAP, where our leadership lineup consists of all major races in this country.

The party’s structure, for example, we have one president, five deputy presidents and five vice presidents, while the central committee has 24 members.

The party has also given full autonomy to Sabah and Sarawak.

For the party’s state leadership, it’s not decided by the president, it’s decided in state polls, but for Sabah and Sarawak, not only do they get to pick their state leaders, but they also pick their representatives to be deputy and vice presidents.

Why launch the party now? Aren’t there too many parties already?

There can be either a lot or few of them depending on the current situation. Because political dynamics is like flowing water. It flows and some go down the drain, some go into a lake, and some enter the sea of power.

Yes, there may be many parties, but their ideologies are not clear, their struggles are not clear and may not peak interest.

Parties born on ideologies are few. So the question of whether there are too many parties, depends on the people’s trust, desire, and want for a party’s struggle.

In the context of this country, the only party that has a clear ideology of nationalism and marhaenism is this party.

Is using the name Parti Kuasa Rakyat which can be abbreviated to PKR going to be confusing to voters?

Our acronym is not PKR. We will not confuse the voters or the public.

Our abbreviation is Kuasa Rakyat. We don’t use PKR… we won’t use an acronym for our party.

How confident are you that the people will accept this party?

I can’t measure that now, it’s too early. The tastes of youths today who are 18 are of course different from those who are 96 years old like Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and 70-year-olds like me.

The political climate will determine our influence.

But I believe my struggle is clear, it is for the poor, free scholarships, free healthcare, free housing, environment conservation, jobs, and ending the oppression of e-hailing workers who have 20 to 30 percent of their earnings sucked by little capitalist companies. I will urge the government to create an agency to help these youths to get what they worked for.

That is my party’s duty to help these youths.

Don’t you think a new party will further divide the people and disrupt Malay unity?

It depends on which lenses you look at it from. If you look at it through a green lens, you will see a lot of green. But if you look at it through a clean and clear lens, you will see the truth.

Parties sell products. Umno sells a Malay, royalty product. PAS sells an Islamic product. PKR sells their reforms. And my party sells a struggle for the poor.

So this will not lead to a split in Malay voters. The seats I will contest are in multiracial constituencies, and if there is a Parliament seat in a Malay area, then my party will support BN.

Whether it is accepted or not, it will be BN friendly and I support our current government because we are confident that what we fight for can be implemented by the government.

Even though there are similarities with Pakatan Harapan, but we know (what we want) can’t be fulfilled by Harapan.

So no, the matter of splitting voters doesn’t arise because we are selling our product, which is not just multiracial but our (marhaenism) struggle is what we are selling.

Yes, maybe PKR members think we are splitting voters, but we are not. We are only offering to the people an alternative multiracial party besides PKR and it is up to the people and voters (to decide who to support).

Don’t you see this as a mosquito party or a pengacau (disturbance)?

Pengacau in what sense? If it’s dodol then you have to kacau (stir) it to make something good.

If we are giving an alternative to the people, then we’re making dodol, making something good, not something that is bad for the people.

Some said that former PKR leaders may join Kuasa Rakyat. Is there any truth to that?

It is true. One of them is the former Padang Serai MP N Gobalakrishnan. Another is Nik Aziz Nik Hassan, a former candidate and Kelantan PKR leader.

We also have former candidates from Amanah, who was also a three-time PAS candidate. There are also other former leaders and former parties, including from MIC and MCA.

