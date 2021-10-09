‘THE WORST IS YET TO COME FOR MALACCA’ – ZAHID & HIS MAN ‘KING’ RAUF MAY THINK THEY’VE WON BY PLAYING ‘HARD BALL’ WITH IDRIS – BUT UMNO WILL FACE WRATH OF VOTERS IN GE15 – IF COVID-19 GOES OUT OF CONTROL AGAIN

Melaka’s unpopular power struggle

MELAKA Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam is known for being approachable and down-to-earth.

But the man with the whimsical smile has not been seen or heard from throughout the political drama that has left the Melaka government in limbo.

He is said to be in self-quarantine and unavailable.

Even an announcement as important as the dissolution of the state assembly was not made by him but by the powerful state Umno chief Datuk Seri Rauf Yusoh.

The coup leader Datuk Seri Idris Haron and his Pakatan Harapan partners have been unable to meet the Governor to present proof that they have the majority to form the government.

“We sent a letter asking for a meeting with Mohd Ali. They acknowledged receipt but nothing so far,” he said.

Meanwhile Idris, who was chief minister from 2013 to 2018, is being bashed in Umno chatgroups as a “pengkhianat” or traitor for colluding with the enemy to bring down his own party.

The chat groups have also thrashed Idris while praising Mohd Ali who was the chief minister until Idris took over in 2013. Mohd Ali, they said, was unfailingly loyal to the party.

“It’s the biggest betrayal. You are angry with Rauf who is quite a character but do you have to burn the whole house because you don’t like one person?” said former Kapar division chief Datuk Faizal Abdullah.

The attacks against Idris and those who followed him out have been so intense that Datuk Nor Azman Hassan, the other Umno assemblyman in the coup, lost his composure and sobbed like a baby during a press conference while asking forgiveness from the people of Melaka.

The general opinion is that the political coup has flopped. Or as they say in the local lingo, “Idris kena game” which means that Idris has been outplayed.

Idris, who was having half-boiled eggs for breakfast when contacted by The Star, said: “People say the coup is half-baked. You know, like what I am having for breakfast. But the fact is we already have the majority to form the government but the minority is still in charge.”

The takeover bid is happening at a time when ordinary people have lost faith in politics and it has led to a potential snap state election that nobody wants.

The episode, said Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan, has complicated matters at a time when the government is focused on the pandemic and economic recovery.

“It’s embarrassing that political squabbles led to this. The public in Melaka had no major complaints and was going about their business in these difficult times.

“They are justifiably upset since it is about individual politicians and not issues concerning the rakyat,” said Shahril who is also Deputy Umno Youth chief.

Idris has been blamed for triggering the crisis. He became the face of the coup the day he pulled out from the state government.

Pakatan shares the blame for supporting him in bringing down the government.

And finally, Umno is being blamed for trying to force a state election.

Idris, it seems, could not get over not being made the chief minister when Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia pushed out the Pakatan state government in the wake of the 2020 Sheraton Move.

The former chief minister felt he was the most qualified and had the experience.

According to Rauf, Idris was the last among the Umno assemblymen to sign the statutory declaration back in 2020.

“His condition for signing was that we made him the CM. I had to negotiate from 2am to 6.30am to get his signature,” said Rauf.

Asked about allegations that he had victimised Idris, Rauf said: “Umno lost in so many states in the last general election but all the ex-mentris besar were gentlemen. Only in Melaka did the ex-CM threaten the party this way.”

Things between Rauf and Idris went downhill from the start, with Rauf becoming more powerful and almost like the de facto chief minister while Idris was sidelined.

The fact that the Umno people in Melaka refer to Rauf as “King” says a lot.

Idris slammed Rauf, who was originally from the Bukit Bintang Umno division, as the “outsider who flew in from Kuala Lumpur for the rewards”.

Idris has turned out to be quite a fighting cock but he has met his match in Rauf who, when he sets out to do something, is like a bulldozer and nothing stands in his way.

Idris has crossed the Rubicon and is going for broke.

He is planning to expose wrong-doings in the state. His claim of corruption over “sand royalties” in the state is being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Pakatan leaders, especially DAP which dominates urban Melaka, have also been under pressure from their base for working with an Umno politician to get back to power.

The kopitiam chatter does not approve of what is happening.

The story going around is that Idris is no longer Pakatan’s preference for chief minister. DAP is said to be adamant that the post should go to Parti Amanah Negara’s Datuk Adly Zahari who was chief minister after Pakatan won in 2018.

While Idris is still trying to get hold of the Melaka Governor, Pakatan leaders have petitioned the King to advise the Governor to retract his decision on the dissolution of the state assembly.

They said the Governor has disrespected the state constitution by allowing the side which had lost the majority to advise him on dissolving the assembly. Pakatan is also planning to seek justice in court.

However, Rauf told The Star that when the government side approached the Governor on the dissolution, Idris and gang had yet to pull out their support.

Messy days lie ahead in Melaka. This is a political fiasco where nobody seems to have done the right thing from the word go.

Rauf said when he got wind that Idris was planning to abandon the government, he had hoped for the best while preparing for the worst.

But with a potential state election on the horizon, the worst may have yet to come.

ANN

.