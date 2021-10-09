GREEN LIGHT FROM KHAIRY? HEALTH MINISTER SIGNALS WILLINGNESS TO LET MALACCA STATE ELECTION PROCEED – ‘WE HAVE GIVEN OUR OPINIONS ON SPECIFIC SOPs THAT EC NEEDS TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT … IT’S UP TO CABINET TO DECIDE WHETHER ELECTION WILL BE HELD’

SEREMBAN: The health ministry has prepared the necessary standard operating procedures for the Melaka election and is ready to hold discussions with the Election Commission (EC) if the election is given the go-ahead.

However, minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he was still waiting for the Cabinet’s decision on the matter before these SOPs are scrutinised.

“We have given our views on the SOPs and will leave it to the Cabinet to decide on whether the election will be held.

“We’ve also given our opinions on specific SOPs that the EC needs to take into account.

“It is still too early for us to make an announcement now,” he told reporters at the Mawar Medical Centre here today after officiating the children’s ward and MRI machine, and presenting the centre’s ISO 9001: 2015 certification.

The EC received an official notification on the dissolution of the 14th Melaka state legislative assembly last Monday from assembly speaker Ab Rauf Yusoh, following a no-confidence declaration by four assemblymen in chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali’s leadership, causing the state government led by Barisan Nasional (BN) to collapse.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

