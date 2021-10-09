‘ALL YOU NEED IS UMNO’ – MAHDZIR TELLS MALAYS – EVEN AS PM ISMAIL SABRI ANNOUNCES 3 TASKFORCES TO LOOK INTO FIREMAN ADIB, TOMMY THOMAS & PULAU BATU PUTEH – INDEED, IF CORRUPTION-TAINTED MAHDZIR IS RIGHT, HOW PITIFUL FOR MALAYS! TO HAVE UMNO STEER THEIR FUTURE, MENTALITY & DESTINTY IS SURELY TO ASK FOR DOOM

Malays only need Umno, says Mahdzir Khalid

The Malays only need Umno to represent them, according to its vice-president Mahdzir Khalid, saying that having many political parties would only divide them further.

He said this in response to Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah who plans to revive the party’s predecessor organisation widely referred to as Umno Lama.

“Only Umno alone is enough, if we form many more parties, we (the Malays) will be further divided.

“Let’s stay united in a single organisation,” Mahdzir said in a press statement today.

The Padang Terap MP gave a similar comment regarding a plan by Kamarazaman Yaakob, the brother of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, to form a new multiracial political party called Parti Kuasa Rakyat (People’s Power Party).

“The Malays already have too many parties. Our Chinese and Indian friends do not have as many parties as the Malays have.

“I do not understand what their objective is (in forming more new parties),” he said.

Ku Li: Umno is divided

Yesterday, it was reported that Tengku Razaleigh held a meeting with several Umno veterans to discuss reviving Umno Lama, which was declared illegal by the Kuala Lumpur High Court in 1988.

Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah

The veteran politician told reporters that their intention was to reunite the Malays, claiming that Umno is divided.

“Our intention to revive (Umno Lama) is so that the Malays can be united again.

“Today’s Umno is divided. And lately, many feel that Umno has lost its appeal and it might face a hard time going into elections.

“The time is different now. So, we hope to bring everyone on board to create unity among the Malays,” he added.

Besides Umno, the country has several other major political parties that share the same demographic target, namely PAS, Bersatu, Pejuang and Warisan.

