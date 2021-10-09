‘ALL YOU NEED IS UMNO’ – MAHDZIR TELLS MALAYS – EVEN AS PM ISMAIL SABRI ANNOUNCES 3 TASKFORCES TO LOOK INTO FIREMAN ADIB, TOMMY THOMAS & PULAU BATU PUTEH – INDEED, IF CORRUPTION-TAINTED MAHDZIR IS RIGHT, HOW PITIFUL FOR MALAYS! TO HAVE UMNO STEER THEIR FUTURE, MENTALITY & DESTINTY IS SURELY TO ASK FOR DOOM
Malays only need Umno, says Mahdzir Khalid
The Malays only need Umno to represent them, according to its vice-president Mahdzir Khalid, saying that having many political parties would only divide them further.
He said this in response to Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah who plans to revive the party’s predecessor organisation widely referred to as Umno Lama.
“Only Umno alone is enough, if we form many more parties, we (the Malays) will be further divided.
“Let’s stay united in a single organisation,” Mahdzir said in a press statement today.
The Padang Terap MP gave a similar comment regarding a plan by Kamarazaman Yaakob, the brother of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, to form a new multiracial political party called Parti Kuasa Rakyat (People’s Power Party).
“The Malays already have too many parties. Our Chinese and Indian friends do not have as many parties as the Malays have.
“I do not understand what their objective is (in forming more new parties),” he said.
Ku Li: Umno is divided
Yesterday, it was reported that Tengku Razaleigh held a meeting with several Umno veterans to discuss reviving Umno Lama, which was declared illegal by the Kuala Lumpur High Court in 1988.
The veteran politician told reporters that their intention was to reunite the Malays, claiming that Umno is divided.
“Our intention to revive (Umno Lama) is so that the Malays can be united again.
“Today’s Umno is divided. And lately, many feel that Umno has lost its appeal and it might face a hard time going into elections.
“The time is different now. So, we hope to bring everyone on board to create unity among the Malays,” he added.
Besides Umno, the country has several other major political parties that share the same demographic target, namely PAS, Bersatu, Pejuang and Warisan.
PM announces three task forces for Adib, Thomas and Pulau Batu Puteh
Ismail Sabri said the decision was made at the cabinet meeting yesterday.
He said the first is a special committee led by de facto Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.
“The special committee will ensure a thorough and transparent investigation as well as appropriate action in Adib’s death,” he added.
Other members of the committee include Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, Housing and Local Government Minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican and Attorney-General Idrus Harun.
The Fire and Rescue Department falls under the Housing and Local Government Ministry while the police come under Hamzah’s jurisdiction.
Adib died at the National Heart Institute on Dec 17, 2018, after succumbing to injuries sustained while on duty during riots near the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya about a month earlier.
In September last year, coroner Rofiah Mohamad ruled that Adib’s death was a criminal act perpetrated by two or three unidentified assailants during a riot outside the temple last November.
However, investigators have yet to be able to identify the alleged perpetrators.
Ismail Sabri said a task force will also be set up to look into Thomas’ allegations of judicial abuse and interference made in his book “My Story: Justice in the Wilderness”.
Govt seeking legal advice
The premier said the task force will be chaired by a former chief justice who will be determined later.
He added that the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) under the Prime Minister’s Department and the Attorney-General’s Chambers will serve as the secretariat.
“The proposed special task force will, among others, investigate Thomas’ claim about the abuse of power in the appointment of judges, excessive executive interference in the judiciary, selective and political prosecution and breach in the oath of secrecy.”
The third task force, Ismail Sabri said, will seek international legal advice on the available options to see a judicial review of the Pulau Batu Puteh case.
The special task force will be led by former attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali.
He added that the cabinet will also seek legal advice under the “Tort of Misfeasance” against those who are found to have been negligent for not pursuing a judicial review of the case.
The International Court of Justice had in 2008 ruled in favour of Singapore in the territorial dispute over the island.
Then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad had in May 2018 said the government was reconsidering the judicial review but in 2019 decided to proceed with it.
Ismail Sabri said the special committee and task forces have six months to present their findings and recommendations to the cabinet.
