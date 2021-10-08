ISMAIL SABRI ALL SET TO PUSH UMNO’S CASE FOR SNAP POLLS IN MALACCA? FEDERAL CABINET TO DECIDE ON ‘EMERGENCY’ NEXT WEEK, SAYS PM – EVEN AS HE PROMISES TO REOPEN STATE BORDERS ‘WITHIN THE NEXT 2 OR 3 DAYS’
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will decide next week whether to advise the acting Yang di-Pertuan Agong on whether to declare an emergency for Malacca.
Ismail Sabri told reporters today that the acting Agong, Sultan Nazrin Muizzudin Shah, was in the process of being briefed on the matter.
“I understand that the acting Agong will receive a briefing from the attorney-general, Health Ministry and Election Commission (EC).
“We will wait until after the acting Agong is briefed. Cabinet will decide next week,” he told reporters after the Keluarga Malaysia pre-launch event at Angkasapuri, Kuala Lumpur, today.
The EC is legally required to hold fresh elections within 60 days.
The dissolution of the state assembly has received heavy criticisms from leaders of major parties who disagree with having an election before the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control.
Malacca is currently under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan and has relatively low Covid-19 hospital bed use along with a relatively low test positivity rate.
Currently, the Sarawak state election and three by-elections (Gerik, Batu Sapi and Bugaya) have been postponed by means of emergency.
The Covid-19 vaccination rate for Malacca (64.9 percent of the population) is at par with the national average (64.3 percent).
In September last year, a state election in Sabah saw Covid-19 numbers surging and hospitals being overhwelmed. MKINI
State borders to reopen in coming days, says PM
Malaysia is almost reaching 90% of its adult population vaccinated against Covid-19, which is when the government has said it would allow interstate travel to resume.
Ismail said initially, the government wanted to allow interstate travel when vaccination reached 80% of the adult population, but some states still had low jab rates.
As of yesterday 89.1% of the adult population were fully inoculated against the coronavirus, with 196,647 vaccine shots administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.
Of that number, 108,092 were first doses while 88,555 were second shots.
More than 45.2 million doses of vaccines have been administered since the programme kickstarted on February 24 this year.
Meanwhile 68.5%, or about two million adolescents, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 4.7% or 147,938 are fully vaccinated.
The Health Ministry’s CovidNow website tracker projected that 80% of adolescents would be fully vaccinated by November 2.
Children aged 12 to 17 received the Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines. TMI
