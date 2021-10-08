ISMAIL SABRI ALL SET TO PUSH UMNO’S CASE FOR SNAP POLLS IN MALACCA? FEDERAL CABINET TO DECIDE ON ‘EMERGENCY’ NEXT WEEK, SAYS PM – EVEN AS HE PROMISES TO REOPEN STATE BORDERS ‘WITHIN THE NEXT 2 OR 3 DAYS’

Emergency for Malacca? Govt to decide next week, says PM

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will decide next week whether to advise the acting Yang di-Pertuan Agong on whether to declare an emergency for Malacca.

Ismail Sabri told reporters today that the acting Agong, Sultan Nazrin Muizzudin Shah, was in the process of being briefed on the matter.

“I understand that the acting Agong will receive a briefing from the attorney-general, Health Ministry and Election Commission (EC).

“We will wait until after the acting Agong is briefed. Cabinet will decide next week,” he told reporters after the Keluarga Malaysia pre-launch event at Angkasapuri, Kuala Lumpur, today.

The Malacca legislative assembly was dissolved on Oct 4 after four lawmakers withdrew support for Sulaiman Md Ali to serve as chief minister.

The EC is legally required to hold fresh elections within 60 days.

The dissolution of the state assembly has received heavy criticisms from leaders of major parties who disagree with having an election before the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control.

Malacca is currently under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan and has relatively low Covid-19 hospital bed use along with a relatively low test positivity rate.

Currently, the Sarawak state election and three by-elections (Gerik, Batu Sapi and Bugaya) have been postponed by means of emergency.

The Covid-19 vaccination rate for Malacca (64.9 percent of the population) is at par with the national average (64.3 percent).

In September last year, a state election in Sabah saw Covid-19 numbers surging and hospitals being overhwelmed. MKINI

State borders to reopen in coming days, says PM

State borders will be opened simultaneously nationwide for crossing in the coming days, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob says. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, October 8, 2021.

