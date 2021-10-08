IT’S ‘FROG’ TIME – AGAIN! SHAFIE LOSES ANOTHER REP TO THE LURES OF GRS – AS GE15 LOOMS

Sindumin assemblyperson Yusof Yacob has officially announced his departure from his party Warisan to become an independent lawmaker who will support Sabah’s ruling coalition.

This came after it was reported last week that he decided to quit Warisan as he felt that the party set up by former Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal had lost its direction.

Yusof joined Warisan in 2016 and contested in the 2018 general election under the party’s ticket.

On Oct 3, Warisan denied that 15 of its state assemblypersons had left its fold and went on to support Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.