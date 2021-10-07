BAD OLD DAYS OF NAJIB ERA ARE BACK – NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PN & BN – MINISTER INSISTS NO NEED FOR RCI INTO CASE OF MISSING MILLIONS – DESPITE INVOLVING EX-SPY CHIEF, TOP MACC OFFICERS & COUNTERFEIT CASH!

No need for RCI into case of missing millions from evidence, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no need, as for now, for a royal commission of inquiry to look into the case involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers linked to missing cash from case evidence, law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said.

This had become unnecessary as the probe by the authorities had been completed and the investigation papers handed over to the attorney-general for a decision, he said.

“This probe also follows the provisions of the law,” he told the Dewan Rakyat, in response to a question by Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson).

Edisi Siasat – a blog – had last month alleged that a portion of the US$6 million (RM25.1 million) confiscated from a Cyberjaya condominium in 2018, believed to belong to former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation director-general Hasanah Abdul Hamid, had gone missing, allegedly taken by three MACC officers.

The post claimed that after she was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal by the High Court this year, Hasanah had attempted to reclaim the money, only to learn that some of it had gone missing and replaced with counterfeit money.

The post alleged Hasanah then made a police report but the police were “afraid to conduct an investigation” because of the involvement of those close to MACC chief Azam Baki.

On Sept 25, it was reported that the anti-graft agency seized RM50,000 in cash and several luxury cars in its probe against their officers.

The cash and cars were believed to belong to one of the senior officers under investigation.

To a supplementary question by Chang Lih Kang (PH-Tanjong Malim) on the criteria needed for establishing an RCI, Wan Junaidi said it depended on the “complexity” of a case.

In the case involving the MACC officers, there was nothing complex about it.

And when it came to criminal cases, it could be probed by the police or MACC, he said.

“If the case isn’t complex and yet you insist on an RCI, there will be no end to calls for RCIs.

“So let the government decide if a case really needs to be probed by an RCI or if a probe by the relevant agencies is enough.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

