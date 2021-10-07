‘PAS’ BRAND OF EXTREMISM IS HIGHLIGHTED BY THEIR SUPPORT OF THE TALIBAN’ – GUAN ENG DOUBTS MINISTER’S WORD ON PROPOSED LAW ‘UPHOLDING NON-MUSLIM RIGHTS’

RELIGIOUS Affairs Minister Idris Ahmad’s assurance that non-Muslims would not be affected by the passage of the shariah and anti-religious propagation bills cannot be trusted, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said.

“Further, PAS’ brand of extremism is highlighted by their support of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, which denies educational and employment opportunities to women,” said Lim in a statement today.

He was referring to Idris’s guarantees yesterday in the Dewan Rakyat that the religious rights of freedom of non-Muslims will not be affected by the bills to enhance shariah law and to restrict the propagation of non-Islamic religions in Malaysia.

“Questions will continue to be raised whether these proposed laws by PAS contravene the Federal Constitution.

“Where are the assurances from Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar who had earlier denied that the government intends to propose these laws?

“Wan Junaidi should clarify, especially when the Sabah and Sarawak state governments have openly declared their opposition towards PAS proposals,” said Lim.

The Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) (Amendment) Act, commonly referred to as RUU355, seeks to raise the caning, fines and imprisonment penalties under shariah law, while a second bill has been introduced to bar the propagation of non-Muslim religions.

Both bills are expected to be tabled in Parliament this year.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

