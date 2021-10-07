WEAKENED & BOXED IN, MUHYIDDIN SIGNALS BERSATU WILL SUPPORT NAJIB’S ALLY AHMAD MASLAN IN TUSSLE AGAINST DAP’S KOR MING FOR POST OF DEPUTY SPEAKER – OSTENSIBLY THROWS OUT ISMAIL SABRI’S PROPOSAL FOR 3RD DEPUTY SPEAKER – WHILE BLAMING PAKATAN FOR ‘DEMANDS’ – BUT DAP’S KOR MING DOES NOT NEED 3RD SPOT, HE CAN TUSSLE WITH UMNO’S AHMAD MASLAN FOR ONE OF THE 2 SPOTS

Perikatan rejects proposal for 3rd deputy speaker

THE Perikatan Nasional supreme council has decided that there is no need for a third deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker, its chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said.

He said a third deputy speaker was not one of the terms in the government’s memorandum of understanding with opposition Pakatan Harapan.

“Perikatan Nasional is of the opinion that the cooperation between the government and the opposition is only limited to the issues agreed upon in the MOU of transformation and political stability signed by the prime minister and PH on September 13,” Muhyiddin said in a statement today.

“Amending the constitution to add the role of a third deputy speaker was not agreed upon in the MOU. Therefore it is not fair for any party to demand that this be executed.”

Muhyiddin said the two deputy speakers as stipulated in Article 57(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution was enough to ensure the smooth running of the Dewan Rakyat.

He noted that Article 57(3) also stipulated that any MP can chair a Dewan Rakyat meeting in the absence of the speaker and his two deputies.

Last month on the first day of the Parliament sitting, a motion to replace deputy speaker Azalina Othman Said was called off

De facto law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said this was because the government was considering creating the position of a third deputy speaker for the opposition.

Such a move requires an amendment to Article 57(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution.

In an agreement with the opposition, the government has promised to deliver three major reforms by the middle of next year.

They are the creation on an anti-party hopping law, implementation of Undi18 and automatic voter registration, and setting a two-term limit for the prime minister.

Various parliamentary reforms are also in the agreement, including the parliamentary services bill, which seeks to restore autonomy to the House over its finances and administration. TMI

A troubling lack of urgency in the Dewan Rakyat

Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun three years ago argued that if a ‘huge scandal’ broke out in the country, it was urgent enough to be brought up for query and discussion by parliamentarians. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, October 6, 2021.

THERE was a heated argument recently between the opposition, led by its leader Anwar Ibrahim, and Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun about addressing a matter of urgency and public interest in the Lower House.

Some RM900 billion, as revealed by the Pandora Papers recently, have flown out of the country over the years, implicating certain Malaysians such as politicians and ministers. And yet, speaker Azhar did not think it was a matter to be raised immediately.The Pandora Papers are 2.94 terabytes of data anonymously leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, comprising more than 600 journalists from 150 media outlets worldwide. About three years ago , then lawyer Azhar aka Art Harun would have easily concurred with Anwar over this issue. In dismissing the request to discuss the leaked information by opposition leader Anwar, Azhar cited Standing Order 23(1)(i) to support his argument that MPs are not allowed to use media reports to bring up issues in the august chamber. This contention curiously contradicts the position Azhar took three years ago when he passionately argued that if a “huge scandal” broke out in the country that was reported by, say, Asian Wall Street Journal, then, he added, it was urgent enough to be brought up for query and discussion by parliamentarians. In one of his past talk shows organised by The Malaysian Insight, Azhar was fervently critical of former Dewan Rakyat speakers, particularly Pandikar Amin Mulia, whom he considered had failed to act professionally and fairly, and who was inclined to dismiss requests from the opposition to debate matters of urgency and public importance. He further opined that a speaker worth his or her salt ought to be fiercely independent and to have integrity. Surely, capital flight involving such a humongous quantum would have qualified the definition of urgency, especially if it possibly has a certain impact on our economy and the well-being of ordinary Malaysians. Moreover, the debate on this urgent matter would be very much in line with the important principles of transparency and accountability, which are essential in parliamentary democracy. Speaker Azhar may insist that this matter is not urgent, but concerned Malaysians outside of the august chamber would rather that it be discussed without delay at the highest governing body in the land. Malaysians are generally nervous when it comes to the question of politicians having large amounts of money stashed in banks and other financial institutions elsewhere in the world. One cannot blame the ordinary people for behaving that way as they have witnessed numerous embezzlement and other financial scandals, particularly those involving public funds, over the years. Furthermore, Anwar claimed that this issue had emerged since 2012 as mentioned in the 2012 Global Financial Integrity Report, and yet no action was taken. While the politicians and others implicated in the Pandora Papers may not have committed anything illegal, concerned Malaysians would nonetheless like to see robust debate on this matter. If a deeper investigation is needed arising from such conversation, so be it. At the very least, Malaysians generally would like to understand why certain rich and powerful people park a big chunk of their money overseas, instead of investing it in Malaysia for the benefit of the local economy that has now been devastated by the epidemic. It would be an injustice to the people if their representatives are denied the urgency to discuss a matter of public concern and importance. TMI

