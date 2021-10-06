BOMBSHELL – ROSMAH BREAKS DOWN INTO TEARS – ‘THIS IS AN EVIL & CRUEL DEED’ – WIFE OF CONVICTED EX-PM TELLS COURT THAT PROSECUTION WITNESSES WERE GANGING UP ON HER ‘TO HIDE THEIR OWN SHAME’ – ‘I’M SORRY YOUR HONOUR. I’VE GONE THROUGH A LOT’ – AND TRUTH BE TOLD, INDEED SHE HAS – BUT SHE ALSO ENJOYED A LOT DURING HER TIME IN ‘POWER’

Rosmah breaks into tears on witness stand

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor broke into tears as she was reading her witness statement in the High Court here on Wednesday (Oct 6).

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak became emotional at the end of her statement and questioned the prosecution’s inaction over five witnesses in her graft trial involving a solar hybrid project in Sarawak.

The witnesses, she claimed, collectively blamed her to hide their own shame and they were all let off the hook.

“This is an evil and cruel deed. It is malicious and selective prosecution against me and my family,” she said while wiping away her tears.

Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan then asked Rosmah if she was all right.

“I’m sorry Your Honour, I’ve gone through a lot,” she replied.

Rosmah was reading out her 118-page witness statement on the second day of her defence trial.

In her defence, Rosmah blamed her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor, whom she claimed had masterminded the soliciting and receiving of millions of ringgit involving the solar hybrid project.

Rosmah claimed that five witnesses should have been charged in court over irregularities in the tender process involving Jepak Holdings, the company from which she was accused of soliciting and receiving gratification.

The five are former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (the fifth prosecution witness, or PW5), former Education Ministry secretaries-general Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad (PW6) and Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad (PW12), Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin (PW17), as well as Rizal (PW21).

Rosmah is facing one charge of soliciting RM187.5mil and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5mil from Jepak Holdings’ former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The bribes were allegedly received through Rizal as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel generator sets for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25bil from the Education Ministry through direct negotiation.

The hearing continues before Justice Mohamed Zaini on Thursday (Oct 7).

ANN

