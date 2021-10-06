‘DO THE RIGHT THING & STAND BY YOUR PRINCIPLES ALWAYS’ – SO SAYS BERSATU STRATEGIST RAIS HUSIN AS HE RESIGNS AS MDEC CHAIRMAN & PUSHES FOR ‘INDEPENDENCE FOR GLCs’ – YET WHERE WAS HE WHEN BIG BOSS MUHYIDDIN APPOINTED DOZENS UPON DOZENS OF POLITICAL ALLIES TO TOP GLC POSITIONS

Rais Hussin, who resigned as the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chairperson, stressed the importance of GLCs being independent.

“My parting words to my colleagues are the same: ‘Do the right thing always and stand by your right principles, no matter what,’” he said in a statement this afternoon.

Rais said he had communicated his desire to step down to the finance minister in August 2021 and reiterated his position to the new communications and multimedia minister last month.

During his tenure, he noted that numerous changes were instituted based on feedback from various stakeholders.

“Much work on reinventing MDEC has been done – board and management restructuring, improvement of governance and integrity with new Discretionary Authorisation Limits (DAL), setting strategic direction through Malaysia 5.0, and the final piece of it, shall be the holistic digitisation of MDEC operations.

“Credible open tender for procurement was intensified, open and transparent grant administration was implemented based on ‘know how’ and not ‘know who’ principles anchored on four core objectives – speed, rightful recipients, good governance and integrity.

“I was blessed with active board members from various strata of skills, knowledge and experience who helped drive these changes. Ably complemented by then CEO, Surina Shukri,” he added.

Rais said it is critical for the board to be allowed the necessary latitude and independence to do the right thing.

“The fiduciary responsibility that comes with it demands so. The board cannot and must not be a rubber stamp for anyone.

“Fiduciary responsibilities require board members to stay independent, objective, responsible, honest, trustworthy, and efficient. Board members, as stewards of public trust, must always act for the good of the organisation that they represent,” he added.

GLC independence vital

Rais also underscored the importance of GLC reforms being done in a credible manner without political or other forms of interference.

“GLC is after all funded by people’s monies,” he added.

On the same note, he said the pandemic has shown the importance of the digital economy, making MDEC a critical agency that requires utmost attention and empowerment.

“It cannot be treated as a mere project management or event management company, neither can it be vendor-driven. It has a bigger and important role in charting the digital economy of the nation,” he added.

As chairperson of MDEC, Rais said he never compromised his principles when exercising his duties.

“At times there were some difficult decisions made, unpopular as it may be, but they were the right decisions, guided by good governance and integrity.

“It would have been much easier to just ‘follow’ instructions from the shareholder ministry and/or the supervisory ministry, but that would be tantamount to a huge battle of conscience.

“I have always believed in doing the right thing anchored on the right principles. Anything less would have crossed the red lines that I have drawn for myself,” he added.

MKINI

.