MEAN OLD MAHATHIR AT IT AGAIN – ALMOST ZERO SUPPORT EVEN FROM THE MALAYS, EX-PM STARTS TO BLAME NON-MALAYS & PIT THE RACES AGAINST EACH OTHER AS HE HAS DONE FOR DECADES – IN DESPERATE BID TO REGAIN POPULARITY FOR HIMSELF & HIS PEJUANG PARTY

Lack of assimilation among Malaysians driving race-based politics, says Dr Mahathir

RACE-based politics continue to thrive in Malaysia because the people insist on retaining the identity of their country of origin, Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The former prime minister said unlike other countries where migrants adopt the language and culture upon receiving citizenship, this does not happen in Malaysia.

“The migrants from other countries, upon accepting citizenship, adopt the language, culture and loyalties of their adopted countries completely. They get fully assimilated after one or two generations,” he wrote in a blog post.

“But in Malaysia, the migrants, despite being citizens, insist not only on being recognised as of different origins from the indigenous people but are physically separated through their economic functions and their political affiliations.”

So long as Malaysians continue to identify with their country of origin, the politics and political parties in the country will continue to be race-based, he added.

Dr Mahathir, who is the chairman of Pejuang, said that this lack of assimilation is the reason why the party has to be Malay-based in order to fight for votes.

“It (Pejuang) expects to contest against Umno, a Malay party. And it expects to do this in the rural areas where the population is largely Malay.

“These people will not support a multiracial party. In the absence of any other Malay party, the rural people will vote for Umno.”

The Langkawi MP said it can only take on Umno on its race rhetoric as it does not have deep pockets.

“Umno is rich and rural Malays are poor. Money means a lot to them.

“Pejuang is the alternative. Pejuang has no money. It depends on race and its anti-corruption campaign,” Dr Mahathir added.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.