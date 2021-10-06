EVEN ISMAIL SABRI IS WORRIED – MALACCA CRISIS TO BECOME THE TEMPLATE FOR NEXT MOVE ON PUTRAJAYA? – ‘IN POLITICS, EVEN THE IMPOSSIBLE CAN BECOME POSSIBLE,’ SAYS THE MAN WHO BECAME PM9 IN THE MOST UNEXPECTED & CONTROVERSIAL WAY

PM fears virus outbreak in Melaka

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister says he fears a repeat of post-Sabah election Covid-19-like outbreak in Melaka, revealing his social media platforms were filled with anxiety from those equally concerned.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said people were concerned that a state election in Melaka might trigger more Covid-19 cases.

“My social media is flooded with comments over concerns that a state election in Melaka might result in something similar to Sabah.

“Because of the Sabah elections, we saw how Covid-19 cases went up,” he told reporters after launching the National Preparedness Month 2021 event here yesterday.

(Later in the day, state assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam had agreed to dissolve the Melaka Legislative Assembly).

The Prime Minister said he believed the Election Commission will come up with a strict election SOP if polls are held in Melaka.

“We will also discuss this with the Health Ministry,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is an Umno vice-president, said he will leave matters involving Melaka Umno to party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

On whether the Melaka situation could “spread” to Putrajaya, Ismail Sabri said anything could happen in politics.

However, he said the people preferred less politicking by leaders.

“In politics, even the impossible can become possible. But we hope things will remain stable.

“After the government and opposition signed the MoU, we saw how things calmed down even in Parliament. The people are happy with this situation, they like that there is no extreme politicking,” he added.

The National Preparedness Month is observed every October and is organised by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

Nadma director-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim said the event was held to increase awareness and preparedness before the annual monsoon season.

ANN

