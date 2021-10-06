ISMAIL SABRI’S OLDER BROTHER TO FORM NEW POLITICAL PARTY – WILL HE GET APPROVAL FROM RoS WHEN SYED SADDIQ’S MUDA IS STILL FROZEN?

PM’s brother Kamaruzaman to lead new political party

KAMARUZAMAN Yaakob, a former president of the Universiti Malaya Student Union (UMSU) and the elder brother of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, is set to launch a new party this month, sources told The Malaysian Insight.

Last week, The Malaysian Insight reported that an ex-student activist was forming a new party comprising members of motley backgrounds, including left-wingers, economists, independent politicians and political activists.

An academic at Universiti Malaya recently corroborated the report, saying that the party is almost ready to be launched.

Kamaruzaman headws UMSU from 1973 to 1974. He was one of the student leaders who participated in the Baling demonstration to protest against the declining rubber prices and was later detained under the now defunct Internal Security Act (ISA) together with Anwar Ibrahim.

Kamaruzaman was released after two years in 1976.

“Many described him as a socialist due to his deep interest in the poor and marginalised. He is a prolific writer and has written so many articles,” a former student activist said, adding that Kamaruzaman is strong-willed and a principled man.

“His roommate when he was a student, was Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. The president of Umno now.”

Another man who had known Kamaruzaman during his younger days said the former student leader is still a “pro-rakyat” individual.

“He may not be on television discussing current events but he is still the young Kamaruzaman. People’s plight is his priority, especially the poor.

“His understanding about politics has always been incredible. A good orator, too, and he is not someone who can be bought. I believe if he had joined Umno, he could have become one of the ministers, but he chose not to and stayed with his belief,” the man said.

Last week, The Malaysian Insight reported that the new party is determined to amass support from pro-democracy activists, including those from the left-wing as well as political activists from Sabah and Sarawak.

It is learnt that the new party will join Pakatan Harapan or the opposition. It is set to be launched on October 10.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

