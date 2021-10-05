GET READY TO BE SACKED – ZAHID TELLS MALACCA REPS – EVEN AS EX-CM IDRIS HARON SAYS ‘UNITY GOVT IS THE WAY TO GO’
UMNO chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today told the two state assemblymen who “betrayed” the party by withdrawing their support for the Barisan Nasional-led Malacca government to be prepared for their termination letters.
“I hope the state assemblymen from Umno-Barisan Nasional, who betrayed the government led by BN and Malacca Umno, are ready to face action from the party and to receive their termination letters,” the party president said in a press conference in Parliament today.
The two assemblymen Zahid was referring to are former Malacca chief minister Idris Haron (Sg Udang-BN) and Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor-BN).
They and two others – Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas-Bersatu) and Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu-independent) – announced yesterday that they had lost confidence in the government led by Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali.
However, state speaker Ab Rauf Yusoh announced this afternoon that the legislative assembly had been dissolved, on the advice of Sulaiman to Malacca Governer, Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.
“The Governor of Malacca has considered the request and agreed to dissolve the state legislative assembly on October 4,” Rauf said in a press conference today.
State elections must be held in the next 60 days. The assembly has 28 seats.
Rauf said the outgoing government will serve as a caretaker government until elections are held.
DAP has stated its objection to the snap polls because of the Covid-19 pandemic. TMI
Unity government the way to go in Malacca, says Idris Haron
ELEVEN opposition state representatives as well as the four assemblymen who withdrew support for Malacca Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali yesterday have agreed to form a unity government, said Idris Haron.
In a press conference, the former Malacca chief minister said all 15 assemblymen have agreed to cooperate to form a new government, adding that holding snap polls is not the best course of action to take right now due to the Covid-19 epidemic.
“We have agreed to form a unity government that truly represents the people of Malacca. This is the Malacca family.
“We are against the idea of having fresh polls because of the pandemic. Even the governor himself is under home quarantine. This is not the time for state elections because we cannot anticipate what will happen under current circumstances.
Sulaiman’s government collapsed yesterday after four assemblymen withdrew support for the administration.
The four are former chief minister and Sg Udang assemblyman Idris Haron, Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor).
The Malacca assembly has 28 seats.
Sulaiman has the support of 12 assemblymen (11 from Umno and one from Bersatu), while 15 legislators are in the opposition (PH – 11 and the four who withdrew support).
However, Barisan Nasional is anticipating the loss of the state government and is gearing up for state polls.
Last night, the state Barisan Nasional election deputy director was sent out a letter instructing the grassroots to prepare for possible snap polls.
Idris said that all 15 legislators also agreed to collectively vote for a candidate who has the highest support to become the next chief minister.
“We will all vote for a candidate who has enough support from 15 of us, to be the CM,” he added.
In the last general election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) captured the state after it won 15 seats to Barisan Nasional’s 13.
Amanah’s Adly Zahari took over as chief minister but following the “Sheraton move”, the state government collapsed after four PH assemblymen walked out.
The four who quit PH last year were two Bersatu assemblymen, one from PKR and another from DAP. They gave Sulaiman the majority in the legislative assembly to replace Adly as chief minister.
The DAP rep who quit to become independent is Norhizam.
Asked about his position as an Umno member, Idris said he has yet to be notified by the party regarding his membership.
“I was a member of the Supreme Council for 10 years and I know for one to be sacked, the matter needs to be brought to the Council.
“So far, neither the president nor the deputy have contacted me and I am ready to be called up by the disciplinary board,” said Idris who was Malacca chief minister before PH took over in 2018.
It was reported yesterday that Idris and Pantai Kundor assemblyman Nor Azman Hassan lost their Umno membership automatically following their involvement in the Malacca government fiasco.
