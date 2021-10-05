GET READY TO BE SACKED – ZAHID TELLS MALACCA REPS – EVEN AS EX-CM IDRIS HARON SAYS ‘UNITY GOVT IS THE WAY TO GO’

Be prepared for your termination letters, Zahid tells Malacca state reps

UMNO chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today told the two state assemblymen who “betrayed” the party by withdrawing their support for the Barisan Nasional-led Malacca government to be prepared for their termination letters.

“I hope the state assemblymen from Umno-Barisan Nasional, who betrayed the government led by BN and Malacca Umno, are ready to face action from the party and to receive their termination letters,” the party president said in a press conference in Parliament today.

The two assemblymen Zahid was referring to are former Malacca chief minister Idris Haron (Sg Udang-BN) and Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor-BN).

They and two others – Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas-Bersatu) and Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu-independent) – announced yesterday that they had lost confidence in the government led by Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

Idris said earlier today that a “unity government” of the four and Malacca Pakatan Harapan should be formed. He also said he did not want snap polls.

However, state speaker Ab Rauf Yusoh announced this afternoon that the legislative assembly had been dissolved, on the advice of Sulaiman to Malacca Governer, Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.

“The Governor of Malacca has considered the request and agreed to dissolve the state legislative assembly on October 4,” Rauf said in a press conference today.

State elections must be held in the next 60 days. The assembly has 28 seats.

Rauf said the outgoing government will serve as a caretaker government until elections are held.

DAP has stated its objection to the snap polls because of the Covid-19 pandemic. TMI