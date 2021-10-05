POWER-CRAZED UMNO’S INTERNAL STRUGGLE FOR POSTS SPILL OVER – THREATENING NATION’S COVID-19 RECOVERY – DAP CONDEMNS ‘HEIGHT OF IRRESPONSIBILITY’ ZAHID FOR DEMANDING SNAP POLLS – ‘THEIR INTERNAL RIFT HAS NOW SPILLED OVER & THE 4 ASSEMBLYMEN HAVE PUT MALACCA & POTENTIALLY THE WHOLE COUNTRY, INTO ANOTHER ROUND OF POLITICAL CRISIS’

THE DAP leadership is against snap polls in Malacca because of the Covid-19 epidemic, said central executive committee (CEC) member Khoo Poay Tiong.

A new government should be formed based on the party of coalition which has majority support, and be done as swiftly as possible to resolve the political crisis for the sake of the people’s wellbeing, said Khoo, who is also Kota Melaka MP, in a statement today.

“The CEC is against holding a state election. Malaysia is now recovering from the Covid-19 crisis and a state-wide election may jeopardise recovery efforts.

“We must not repeat the same mistake as the Sabah state election last year, which led to new waves of infections and the loss of control over the epidemic,” said Khoo, who is also Malacca DAP vice chairman and the party’s assistant organising secretary at the national level.

He said the CEC met last night to discuss the state’s political crisis after four assemblymen pulled their support from Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali, causing him to lose majority support in the legislative assembly.

Former chief minister Adly Zahari from Amanah, who led the state government under Pakatan Harapan, was also present at the CEC meeting to brief the DAP leaders in his capacity as Malacca PH chief.

Khoo said Adly was DAP’s preferred candidate for the chief minister position.

Adly was replaced by Sulaiman last year after the Sheraton Move at the federal level which ousted Pakatan Harapan from Putrajaya and changed the state government in Malacca and other Pakatan-controlled states.

Khoo said Sulaiman should have tendered his resignation immediately as he no longer had the majority in the state assembly.

“He has no position to advise for the dissolution of the state assembly. The Yang di-Pertua Negeri must be allowed to act independently and objectively, in accordance with the state constitution and without any undue influence or pressure from external parties.”

The four assemblymen who withdrew support yesterday are former chief minister Idris Haron (Sg Udang-BN), Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor-BN), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas-Bersatu) and Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu-Independent).

Khoo said it is no secret that the Perikatan Nasional government in Malacca has been torn by internal conflict since taking over last year.

“Their internal rift has now spilled over and the four assemblymen have put Malacca, and potentially the whole country, into another round of political crisis,” Khoo said.

DAP has seven seats in the 28-seat Malacca legislative assembly, while PKR and Amanah have two each.

With the four reps who withdrew support, the state opposition has 15 assemblymen, while Umno has 12 and Bersatu has one.

