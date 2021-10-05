ZAHID STIRS UP A HORNETS’ NEST – FOR HIMSELF! RUMBLINGS OF DISCONTENT GROW IN UMNO – AT ZAHID’S MAN RAUF OVER ‘THE NONSENSE IN MALACCA’

Just shortly after I did this post, Rauf announced that

Friends who know Melaka politics more than me said the reason for the ongoing nonsense there was this guy;

This Rauf guy is the Melaka Umno chief, appointed by party president Zahid after BN’s defeat in GE14. He is also currently the Melaka state assembly speaker.

He was formerly the party’s working secretary when Umno was led by Najib.

My friends said the Umno assemblymen and their gang who decided to withdraw support from the BN’s Melaka CM did so because they can’t stand Rauf’s meddling in the state administration.

Well, if it’s true, then I really don’t blame them for doing so.

I don’t like this Rauf guy too.

In fact I wrote quite a lot of criticisms against him back then when he was running the show at Umno’s headquarters.

I actually started to dislike him during the run-up to the Tenang by-election in 2011.

As the party’s working secretary at that time, he tried to force Johor Umno to submit to him in the handling of the by-election campaign.

Those days, Umno’s typical by-election campaign involved a lot of circus-like nonsense which allowed certain individuals making lots of money from renting out equipment and other non-essentials.

Johor Umno, then led by TS Abdul Ghani Othman and his right handman Datuk Ahmad Zahri rebuffed Rauf and proceeded to manage the campaign in Tenang using minimal resources with great success.

After the BN’s victory in that by-election, an unhappy Rauf caused Johor Umno war room director to be barred from attending meetings at the party’s headquarters, giving the excuse that the guy was not a division chief like his peers from other states.

I was based in Johor at that time and when I heard about what happened, I told myself that this Rauf guy is bad for Umno.

There were other incidents after that which reenforce my negative view of the guy.

As I had previously written, Umno has these sort of people to blame for its defeat in 2018.

People are simply fed up with their ugly faces and antics.

That’s why I was very disappointed when Rauf and other Umno leaders whom in my opinion caused BN’s defeat were once again given senior posts after GE14.

How can a party’s working secretary like Rauf ,who failed in GE14 be given the post of a state chief was beyond me.

So, I was not actually surprised when my friends told me that the guy is back doing his old tricks again, causing havoc within the Melaka Umno rank.

It must be really bad, I think.

Well, if I’m Zahid, I would think of a way to remedy the situation instead of calling for a snap poll yesterday as the Covid crisis is not yet over.

Of course, in the first place i wouldn’t appoint someone like Rauf to lead Melaka Umno as his face alone could cause defeat in the state in the next general election.

If I’m the Umno president, I would make sure all the party’s state chiefs are handsome, capable and most importantly sincere leaders.

DAP against snap polls in Malacca due to Covid-19

THE DAP leadership is against snap polls in Malacca because of the Covid-19 epidemic, said central executive committee (CEC) member Khoo Poay Tiong.

A new government should be formed based on the party of coalition which has majority support, and be done as swiftly as possible to resolve the political crisis for the sake of the people’s wellbeing, said Khoo, who is also Kota Melaka MP, in a statement today. “The CEC is against holding a state election. Malaysia is now recovering from the Covid-19 crisis and a state-wide election may jeopardise recovery efforts. “We must not repeat the same mistake as the Sabah state election last year, which led to new waves of infections and the loss of control over the epidemic,” said Khoo, who is also Malacca DAP vice chairman and the party’s assistant organising secretary at the national level. He said the CEC met last night to discuss the state’s political crisis after four assemblymen pulled their support from Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali, causing him to lose majority support in the legislative assembly. Former chief minister Adly Zahari from Amanah, who led the state government under Pakatan Harapan, was also present at the CEC meeting to brief the DAP leaders in his capacity as Malacca PH chief. Khoo said Adly was DAP’s preferred candidate for the chief minister position. Adly was replaced by Sulaiman last year after the Sheraton Move at the federal level which ousted Pakatan Harapan from Putrajaya and changed the state government in Malacca and other Pakatan-controlled states. Khoo said Sulaiman should have tendered his resignation immediately as he no longer had the majority in the state assembly. “He has no position to advise for the dissolution of the state assembly. The Yang di-Pertua Negeri must be allowed to act independently and objectively, in accordance with the state constitution and without any undue influence or pressure from external parties.” The four assemblymen who withdrew support yesterday are former chief minister Idris Haron (Sg Udang-BN), Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor-BN), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas-Bersatu) and Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu-Independent). Khoo said it is no secret that the Perikatan Nasional government in Malacca has been torn by internal conflict since taking over last year. “Their internal rift has now spilled over and the four assemblymen have put Malacca, and potentially the whole country, into another round of political crisis,” Khoo said. DAP has seven seats in the 28-seat Malacca legislative assembly, while PKR and Amanah have two each. With the four reps who withdrew support, the state opposition has 15 assemblymen, while Umno has 12 and Bersatu has one. TMI

