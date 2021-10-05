OPEN YOUR EYES, MALAYS! THERE’S ZERO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN UMNO & BERSATU – ‘SUPER HYPOCRITE’ ZAHID NOW WANTS THE VERY ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ HE RAILED AT TO BRING MUHYIDDIN DOWN – NOW SAYS ‘DANGEROUS’ TO HOLD MALACCA SNAP POLLS – DESPITE ‘ORDERING’ IT WITH COVID STILL A THREAT – IN ALL OUT BID TO CLING ONTO POWER IN MALACCA

Zahid now says dangerous to hold polls, hints at emergency

KUALA LUMPUR: After calling for state elections in Melaka yesterday, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reversed his position, saying it might be dangerous to force people to go to the polls in the next 60 days given the pandemic.

He said this following the decision by Melaka governor Mohd Ali Rustam to dissolve the state assembly today, following a confidence crisis brought by four state assemblymen.

“I believe that given the current pandemic, the National Security Council and health ministry have said it could be very dangerous to hold polls in the next 60 days,” Zahid said in a press conference in Parliament.

He added that it was likely that Melaka will follow in Sarawak’s footsteps, where an emergency was declared to prevent a state election from being called, so as to avert a health crisis.

Zahid said the incumbent chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali will lead a caretaker government until a decision on the state election is made by the Election Commission (EC).

He added that the three Umno assemblymen who brought the state government down will be sacked immediately.

Earlier, Rustam dissolved the state assembly following an announcement that four state assemblymen had retracted support for chief minister Sulaiman.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.