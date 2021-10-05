POLITICAL BLACKMAIL, TYPICAL UMNO STYLE – AFTER MALACCA ASSEMBLY DISSOLVED, ZAHID PROPOSES ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ IN THE STATE TO STAVE OFF SNAP POLLS – BUT WHY NOT ALLOW IDRIS HARON & PAKATAN TO PROVE THEIR MAJORITY – JUST LIKE UMNO’S OWN ISMAIL SABRI DID BEFORE THE AGONG – OR CANNOT ALI RUSTAM BE AS NEUTRAL AS THE KING?
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has raised the possibility of a state of emergency in Malacca in order to postpone snap polls amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
This was after Malacca governor Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam dissolved the state assembly on the advice of Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali.
Sulaiman had made the request in a bid to stave off Sungai Udang assemblyperson Idris Haron who had tried to bring down his government.
The dissolution was gazetted today and a snap election must be called within 60 days.
Zahid said the Election Commission should consult with the National Security Council (NSC) and the Health Ministry on holding the election.
“If the pandemic, in the opinion of the Health Ministry and NSC, is deemed too dangerous to be held within 60 days as set out in the election law, then guidance can be sought as what was done in Sarawak.
“The priority is the people’s health and the pandemic,” he told a press conference in Parliament today.
The Sarawak state assembly’s term expired on June 7 and state polls were supposed to be held within 60 days.
The federal government sought a localised emergency there to avoid an election amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The localised emergency in Sarawak is set to expire on Feb 2 next year after which polls must be held.
Snap polls in Malacca, state assembly dissolved
A snap election will be held in Malacca after the state assembly was dissolved today.
Malacca Governor Mohd Ali Rustam’s decision to dissolve the assembly was announced by state speaker Ab Rauf Yusoh at a press conference today.
According to Rauf, outgoing chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali had advised Ali to dissolve the state assembly yesterday – and the decision was made on the same day.
The dissolution was gazetted today.
Rauf said the state government will be a caretaker one until the election.
Also present at the press conference today was a representative of the Election Commission (EC), who received the official notice on the state assembly’s dissolution.
Malacca had been thrown into turmoil after four state lawmakers led by Sungai Udang assemblyperson Idris Haron withdrew support from the BN-PN government.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has assured that in the event of a snap election, strict Covid-19 SOPs will be in place.
This is to avoid a repeat of the Covid-19 resurgence following last year’s Sabah state election.
As of last night, 88.2 percent of Malacca’s adult population have been fully vaccinated.
Asked about holding the election during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rauf passed the buck to the EC, saying the latter could suggest the necessary SOPs to the National Security Council and the Health Ministry.
MKINI
.