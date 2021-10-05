POLITICAL BLACKMAIL, TYPICAL UMNO STYLE – AFTER MALACCA ASSEMBLY DISSOLVED, ZAHID PROPOSES ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ IN THE STATE TO STAVE OFF SNAP POLLS – BUT WHY NOT ALLOW IDRIS HARON & PAKATAN TO PROVE THEIR MAJORITY – JUST LIKE UMNO’S OWN ISMAIL SABRI DID BEFORE THE AGONG – OR CANNOT ALI RUSTAM BE AS NEUTRAL AS THE KING?

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has raised the possibility of a state of emergency in Malacca in order to postpone snap polls amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was after Malacca governor Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam dissolved the state assembly on the advice of Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

Sulaiman had made the request in a bid to stave off Sungai Udang assemblyperson Idris Haron who had tried to bring down his government.

The dissolution was gazetted today and a snap election must be called within 60 days.

Zahid said the Election Commission should consult with the National Security Council (NSC) and the Health Ministry on holding the election.

“If the pandemic, in the opinion of the Health Ministry and NSC, is deemed too dangerous to be held within 60 days as set out in the election law, then guidance can be sought as what was done in Sarawak.

“The priority is the people’s health and the pandemic,” he told a press conference in Parliament today.

The Sarawak state assembly’s term expired on June 7 and state polls were supposed to be held within 60 days.

The federal government sought a localised emergency there to avoid an election amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The localised emergency in Sarawak is set to expire on Feb 2 next year after which polls must be held.