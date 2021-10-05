ALI RUSTAM TO ANNOUNCE DISSOLUTION OF MALACCA STATE ASSEMBLY THIS EVENING? REPORT MAKES STARTLING CLAIM – EVEN AS IDRIS HARON DENIES HE’S BEEN SACKED – CALLS FOR PAKATAN TO BE ALLOWED TO PROVE THEIR MAJORITY & RULE

Only Umno supreme council can strip me of membership, says Idris Haron

MELAKA: Sungai Udang assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron insists he is still an Umno member despite exiting the Umno-led state government on Monday (Oct 4).

Idris said the decision to strip him of membership should only be made by the party’s supreme council.

“Umno has yet to terminate my membership,” he told The Star on Tuesday (Oct 5).

On Monday (Oct 4), Melaka Umno chief Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the membership of Idris and Pantai Kundor assemblyman Datuk Nor Azman Hassan were automatically nullified after they defected from the ruling state government.

Idris, Nor Azman and two other state lawmakers declared on Monday (Oct 4) that they had lost confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The other two are Telok Mas assemblyman Noor Effandi Ahmad from Parti Pribumi Bersatu and Independent lawmaker Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee.

Earlier, Idris said Pakatan Harapan should be given a chance to govern the state after Sulaiman’s government had collapsed.

He said the state legislative assembly should not be dissolved in view of various factors including the Covid-19 situation.

However, Melaka Yang-di Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam is expected to announce the dissolution on Tuesday evening.

THE STAR / ANN

