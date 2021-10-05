BIGGEST JOKE – TAJUDDIN, SACKED FOR HIS BOORISHNESS & COARSE WAYS OVER LRT COLLISION’ TO BE NAMED AMBASSADOR TO INDONESIA? APPOINTMENT TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON, CLAIMS REPORT

Tajuddin could be next Malaysian ambassador to Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR: Speculation is rife that Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman will be appointed as Malaysia’s ambassador to Indonesia.

Several sources said the appointment would be announced soon.

Tajuddin declined on Tuesday (Oct 5) to comment on the issue.

“It is not nice for me to comment on this. So I don’t want to,” he said.

Tajuddin’s service as Prasarana Malaysia Bhd chairman was terminated on May 26 following a press conference he gave about the LRT mishap here on May 24.

The Umno supreme council member was appointed Government Backbenchers Club chairman on Sept 12.

Tajuddin replaced Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, who was appointed Federal Territories Minister.

ANN

