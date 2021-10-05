ROSMAH SPEAKS UP IN COURT – IT’S NOT ME WHO’S CORRUPT, IT’S MY AIDE RIZAL – ‘I SHOULD BE THE PROSECUTION WITNESS & NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND’
In court, Rosmah argues ex-aide Rizal Mansor is the corrupt one, not her
She stated that it was allegedly Rizal’s own volition to solicit bribes from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd to secure the project, but yet had placed the blame on her and had subsequently slandered her public image in the process with his inaccurate testimony in court as a prosecution witness.
Rosmah further stated that Rizal had even admitted to soliciting bribes of RM25 million from Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin and the latter’s business partner Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah.
“PW21 also admitted to soliciting RM25 million from PW17 (Saidi), which was RM5 million a year, for five years.
“PW21 also admitted to receiving RM500,000 from PW17, admitted to receiving bribes worth RM30,000 from PW16 (Rayyan) to be paid to Datuk Ahmed Farriq Zainul Abidin (PW9), admitted to receiving bribes six to seven times from PW17, at least RM500,000 every time, and admitted to receiving bribes from PW17 from PW16 for his Umrah trip with his family.
“I however have never solicited or received any bribes from PW17 or PW16, either directly or through PW21 and I have never done or admitted to doing so,” she said.
Rosmah further stated that RIzal’s testimony was done allegedly to smear her good name and credibility as the wife of a former prime minister, through an “inter alia deal” with the prosecution to withdraw the charges laid against him and subsequently act as a “crown witness” for the prosecution in the proceedings. MALAY MAIL
Rizal Mansor was mastermind in solar corruption case: Rosmah’s lawyer
Akberdin Abdul Kadir, the defence counsel of the wife of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, said the charges against her showed that it was Rizal (above) who solicited and received graft money without her knowledge or consent.
“The accused’s defence is that the prosecution against the accused is selective prosecution, in mala fide (bad faith) against the accused, when in fact Rizal Mansor (SP21 or 21st prosecution witness) was the individual responsible and the mastermind (dalang) in this case, who was soliciting and receiving money, as laid down in the charges.
“Therefore, the prosecution’s action of dropping all the charges against Rizal and choosing him as prosecution witness shown clearly that:
b) Rizal as the crown witness has to give a false statement in court to trap and implicate the accused with the three charges
c) If Rizal does not cooperate with the prosecution to charge the accused with false testimony, then the prosecution would continue with prosecution against SP21 with new charges
d) This matter shows that the prosecution has mala fide against the accused and that the prosecution against the accused is baseless,” said Akberdin in reading out the defence’s opening statement.
Today is the first day of the defence stage of the corruption case against Rosmah involving the RM1.25 billion project meant to benefit 369 rural schools in Sarawak.
In reading out the defence’s opening statement, Akberdin contended that his client (Rosmah) has no power to greenlight any government project as she was merely the wife of the then-premier Najib.
The lawyer claimed that the allegations contained in the three charges against her are very unreasonable and unfounded.
“The charges against the accused are meant to turn the accused into a scapegoat, it was other quarters who were incompetent in the then government administration, especially in the Education Ministry then, who were in cahoots with Jepak Holdings.
“In fact, the accused reiterate that there were certain quarters who were name-dropping the accused’s name, for their respective personal benefit and/or political interest,” Akberdin contended.
Rosmah takes witness stand
After the lawyer wrapped up the opening statement during proceedings before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan today, Rosmah took the witness stand to testify against the charges.
On Jan 8 last year, the prosecution applied to drop charges against Rizal, in return for his testimony against Rosmah.
On Feb 18 this year, the High Court ordered Rosmah to enter her defence, following its finding that the prosecution succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against her. Today is the first day of the defence stage of her trial.
Rosmah, 70, is facing three charges under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.
In the first charge, she is accused of soliciting RM187.5 million in bribes from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd to help secure an Education Ministry project.
The RM1.25 billion project was intended to supply power to 369 rural schools in Sarawak using a combination of solar and diesel energy.
In the second and third charges, she is accused of receiving RM1.5 million and RM5 million in bribes respectively as a reward for securing the project. MKINI
