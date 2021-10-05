BOMBSHELL – PENANGITES REEL IN SHOCK AS LOCAL PROPERTY DEVELOPER ‘LINKED TO MEGA PROJECT THAT SPARKED CONTROVERSY & A COURT CASE’ FALLS TO HIS DEATH FROM LUXURY CONDO AT JALAN KELAWEI

Penang developer dies after fall from luxury Kelawei Road condo

GEORGE TOWN — A Penang developer fell to his death from a high-end condominium along Kelawei Road in Pulau Tikus here early this morning.

George Town police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong confirmed that an individual had died immediately after falling off a condominium early this morning.

“We are still investigating the case,” he told Malay Mail when contacted but declined to disclose further details.

The deceased is believed to be a 53-year-old man linked to a mega project in Penang that sparked controversy and a court case.

Another local developer expressed his shock over the incident, but also refrained from commenting further.

“I am speechless and sad,” he said.

.

