PAKATAN WILL RULE MALACCA EVEN BETTER! WHAT DID UMNO BRING BUT CORRUPTION – WHAT DID MUHYIDDIN BRING BUT DISASTER? INDEED IDRIS HARON HITS BULLSEYE – NO NEED FOR STATE POLLS WHILE COVID IS STILL A THREAT, PAKATAN MUST BE ALLOWED TO GOVERN IF THEY CAN GARNER THE MAJORITY

Let PH rule Melaka, no need for state polls, says Idris Haron

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan should be given the chance to govern Melaka after chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali lost majority support yesterday, former chief minister Idris Haron said.

Umno’s Idris, who is also the Sungai Udang assemblyman, yesterday said the state government had fallen after four assemblymen, including him, withdrew support for Sulaiman.

“We have to consider a lot of things if a state election is held. We are still in the Covid-19 pandemic and it poses a high risk. The election will also involve a lot of costs,” he was quoted by Berita Harian as saying.

“We do not want what happened in the previous Sabah election, in which the number of Covid-19 cases increased sharply (after the election), to be repeated here.

“If PH forms the (state) government, we are not going to let Melaka regress. Surely, we will bring progress to our state.”

Idris also declined to comment on which party he and the other three assemblymen would be joining.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday urged the state to hold an election to return the mandate to the rakyat, a call that was echoed by Melaka Umno.  FMT

Idris willing to make way for Harapan, says no need for snap polls

Sungai Udang assemblyperson Idris Haron has expressed a willingness to follow the leadership of Pakatan Harapan.

He also said that snap polls should be avoided because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, sources informed Malaysiakini that Idris would most likely be the sole chief minister candidate.

Commenting on the matter, Idris said he would leave it to Malacca Governor Ali Rustam to decide whether to hold snap polls, or whether to choose a new chief minister, including from among Harapan lawmakers.

He said having Harapan in charge would not be a setback for the state.

‘Won’t bring Malacca backward’

“If Harapan forms the government, surely we won’t bring Malacca backward; of course, we would develop the state,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Idris and three other state lawmakers withdrew support for the BN-PN state government yesterday.

Initially, Harapan was reluctant to work with Idris, but later decided to hold a joint press conference with him yesterday.

Harapan has a total of 11 assemblypersons (seven DAP, two PKR and two Amanah). Along with the four on the side of Idris, it gives Harapan 15 representatives, enough for a simple majority.

Former Harapan chief minister Adly Zahari has submitted a request to meet with Ali.

Covid-19 resurgence

However, the governor’s office said there would be no audience granted until Thursday.

Meanwhile, on snap polls, Idris said a repeat of the Sabah state election – which led to a Covid-19 resurgence – should be avoided.

“GE15 is near, less than a year and a half to go. We don’t want what happened in Sabah to repeat here (resulting in) the number of Covid-19 patients spiking,’ he said.

Idris’ stance diverges from that of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who said there should be fresh elections to decide who governs Malacca.  MKINI

