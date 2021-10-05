PAKATAN WILL RULE MALACCA EVEN BETTER! WHAT DID UMNO BRING BUT CORRUPTION – WHAT DID MUHYIDDIN BRING BUT DISASTER? INDEED IDRIS HARON HITS BULLSEYE – NO NEED FOR STATE POLLS WHILE COVID IS STILL A THREAT, PAKATAN MUST BE ALLOWED TO GOVERN IF THEY CAN GARNER THE MAJORITY

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan should be given the chance to govern Melaka after chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali lost majority support yesterday, former chief minister Idris Haron said.

Let PH rule Melaka, no need for state polls, says Idris Haron

Umno’s Idris, who is also the Sungai Udang assemblyman, yesterday said the state government had fallen after four assemblymen, including him, withdrew support for Sulaiman.

Idris said he rejects Umno’s proposal to hold a state election, adding that PH should be given the opportunity to lead the state.

“We have to consider a lot of things if a state election is held. We are still in the Covid-19 pandemic and it poses a high risk. The election will also involve a lot of costs,” he was quoted by Berita Harian as saying.

“We do not want what happened in the previous Sabah election, in which the number of Covid-19 cases increased sharply (after the election), to be repeated here.

“If PH forms the (state) government, we are not going to let Melaka regress. Surely, we will bring progress to our state.”

Idris also declined to comment on which party he and the other three assemblymen would be joining.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday urged the state to hold an election to return the mandate to the rakyat, a call that was echoed by Melaka Umno. FMT