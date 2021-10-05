UMNO STANDARD? THURSDAY OR FRIDAY THE EARLIEST MALACCA GOVERNOR ALI RUSTAM WILL MEET POLITICAL PARTIES DESPITE POLITICAL CRISIS – ‘IT ALL DEPENDS ON HIM. THE DATE FOR AN AUDIENCE WILL DEPEND ON WHEN HE COMES TO OFFICE’

Political parties won’t be granted audience with Malacca governor until Thursday

Political party representatives will not be able to have an audience with Malacca Yang di-Pertua Negeri Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam until this Thursday, said the governor’s special secretary Nur Azmi Ahmad.

He said this was because Mohd Ali had been on self-quarantine since Sept 30 after coming in close contact with Covid-19 positive individuals and the quarantine period would end by then.

“The date for an audience will depend on him (Mohd Ali) when he comes to office.

“If he comes in on Friday, he will probably decide to have a meeting that day. It all depends on him,” he said today.

Political crisis

Nur Azmi also confirmed that he had received a letter from Malacca Pakatan Harapan chairperson Adly Zahari yesterday, seeking an audience with Mohd Ali, to discuss the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Yesterday, former Malacca chief minister Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas) declared they were withdrawing their support as they have lost confidence in Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali’s leadership.

With this development, the state government has technically collapsed

The BN-led Malacca government is represented by 17 assemblypersons, comprising 14 from Umno, two from Bersatu and one BN-friendly Independent, while the opposition has 11 seats, namely seven from DAP, and two each from PKR and Amanah, respectively

– Bernama

