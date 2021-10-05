ANOTHER 2% OF POPULATION TO BE VACCINATED – THEN IT’S ‘BALIK KAMPUNG’ TIME! LONG-IMPRISONED MALAYSIANS CAN HARDLY WAIT TO TRAVEL INTERSTATE AGAIN – TO SEE THEIR FAMILY, FRIENDS, FINALLY TAKE A BREAK

Interstate travel to resume when remaining 2% of adults inoculated

HEALTH Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today that 88% of the adult population is fully vaccinated and there is only another 2% to go before interstate travel is allowed.

He also said that after 90% of the adult population is vaccinated, Malaysians will no longer need to apply for the MyTravelPass to go abroad.

“At least 88% of our adult population has been fully vaccinated. That means another 2% until state borders are open and Malaysians will no longer need to apply for MTP to travel abroad. #ReopeningSafely,” he tweeted today.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website, 221,812 vaccine doses were administered as part of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme yesterday, of which 126,433 are first doses and 95,379 second doses.

A total of 44,573,891 doses have been administered under the programme since it started on February 24.

In the Klang Valley, 111.7% (6,884,663) of adults are fully inoculated, reflecting the change in population size since the last census.

Sabah remains the state with the lowest vaccination rate at 62.2 % (1,715,697) of its adult population.

The CovidNow website tracker projects that 100% of the adult population will be fully vaccinated by October 26.

The ministry said 59.1% or 1.74 million adolescents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 3.6% or 114,124 are fully vaccinated.

According to CovidNow tracker, 80% of adolescents are expected to be fully vaccinated by October 31.

Adolescents ages 12 to 17 are currently being administered with the Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

