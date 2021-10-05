BOMBSHELL – MALACCA STATE POLLS ON? AS SUSPECTED, ISMAIL SABRI – WHETHER ON ORDERS FROM PARTY BOSS ZAHID OR NOT – DOESN’T DISMISS STATE BALLOT DESPITE COVID THREAT – BUT INSTEAD IS CONFIDENT ‘EC WILL COME UP WITH STRICT SOPs’, TO ALSO DISCUSS WITH MOH

PM wants another Covid-19 outbreak avoided if Melaka goes to the polls

PUTRAJAYA: Another Covid-19 outbreak must be avoided, similar to what happened during the 2020 Sabah election, should Melaka go to the polls, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pic).

“My social media was flooded with comments from people concerned that a state election in Melaka could result in something similar to what happened in Sabah.

“Because of the Sabah elections, we saw how Covid-19 cases went up.

“If Melaka were to have state elections, I believe the Election Commission will come up with strict standard operating procedures.

“We will also discuss this with the Health Ministry,” said Ismail Sabri to reporters after launching the National Preparedness Month 2021 event here.

Ismail Sabri, however, said it was too early to say if a state election would be held in Melaka.

“The Melaka state governor will make the announcement, so we will wait for that,” said Ismail Sabri.

The Umno vice president also said he would leave party matters on the Melaka situation to president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

On whether the Melaka situation could “spread” to Putrajaya, Ismail Sabri said anything could happen in politics.

However, he said he believed that the rakyat would prefer less politicking by their leaders.

“In politics, even the impossible can become possible. However, we hope things will remain stable.

“After the government and the Opposition signed the memorandum of understanding, we saw how things calmed down in Parliament.

“The people are happy with this situation, they prefer not to have extreme politicking,” said Ismail Sabri. – ANN

Malacca crisis is Zahid’s problem, Ismail Sabri says

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the unfolding political crisis in Malacca is a party matter for president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to handle. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Kamal Ariffin, October 5, 2021.

THE collapse of the Umno-led Malacca government is a party matter and is best left to president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to handle, Prime Minsiter Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

According to Ismail, he had been receiving a lot of concerned messages about the possibility of a state election after four assemblymen – including two from Umno – pulled their support from Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali yesterday, causing him to lose his majority. “Many Malaysians have sent me messages saying they are worried that what happen in Sabah could take place again,” he said, referring to state polls there in September last year, which led to another wave of Covid-19 cases. “However, this is a party matter and it will be decided by the party president, not me,” Ismail told reporters today at an event at the Perbadanan Putrajaya complex. If a snap election is to take place in Malacca, he said the Election Commission will have very strict standard operating procedure. Last night, a letter by the state Barisan Nasional election deputy director was sent out instructing the grassroots to prepare for a possible snap poll. Ismail, who is also Umno vice-president, said he hoped things would remain calm, as the federal government had signed a memorandum of understanding on transformation and political stability with Pakatan Harapan. However, the crisis is said to be an internal power play within Malacca Umno, sources have told The Malaysian Insight. Sungai Udang assemblyman and former chief minister Idris Haron led the group of assemblymen in withdrawing support for Sulaiman yesterday. The other three assemblymen are Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor). Idris and Nor Azman are from Umno, while Noor Effandi is from Bersatu, and Norhizam is an independent originally with DAP. The four of them along with Pakatan Harapan assemblymen are due to see the governor about forming a new state government but the date has yet to be fixed. Sulaiman now has the support of 13 assemblymen (12 from Umno and one from Bersatu), while 15 representatives are in the opposition (11 PH, plus the four who withdrew support). There are 28 seats in the Malacca assembly. TMI ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

