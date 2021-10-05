DON’T BE RIDICULOUS! ZAHID MOCKED FOR HIS ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’ CALL FOR MALACCA STATE POLLS – ‘THAT SHOULD BE THE LAST OPTION WITH COVID-19 STILL A THREAT’

Zahid’s call for Melaka polls gets the thumbs down

PETALING JAYA: The head of an election watchdog group and a political analyst have given the thumbs down to a call by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for a state election to be held in Melaka.

An election should be the last option during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann and political analyst Azmi Hassan.

Zahid had called for an election after four assemblymen said they did not support the state government led by chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

Fan said it was premature to declare that Sulaiman’s government had fallen, unless he fails a confidence vote or if the chief minister has tendered his resignation.

“Holding a snap election is an option but given that Undi18 and automatic voter registration have not been implemented, and Covid-19 remains a threat, it should be a last option,” he told FMT.

He said that if the chief minister had lost support, he or other candidates for the post could try to reach a confidence and supply arrangement with Pakatan Harapan.

Azmi said Zahid’s call showed that Umno was confident of its strength in Melaka.

However, holding a state election would be detrimental to Melaka while the pandemic is still not under control.

Yesterday, Sungai Udang assemblyman Idris Haron, from Umno, said Sulaiman’s government no longer enjoyed a majority.

“We know there are 11 assemblymen in the opposition who do not support the government, and with the four of us, it shows that the state government has lost its majority,” he said.

The Melaka state assembly has 28 seats. FMT

Melaka may go to the polls

MELAKA: Melaka may witness a state election after the second attempt to oust Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali has succeeded.

According to sources, Sulaiman had recommended to Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam to dissolve the state assembly.

Melaka legislative Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said it was now in the hands of Mohd Ali to decide on whether to dissolve the state assembly.

Former chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron led three other assemblymen, who were part of the Perikatan/Umno-led state government that came into power in March 2020, to scuttle Sulaiman’s government yesterday.

Idris, who is the Sungai Udang assemblyman, along with Pantai Kundor assemblyman Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (Umno), Telok Mas assemblyman Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu) and Independent lawmaker Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee said they had lost confidence in the leadership of Sulaiman, who is Lendu assemblyman.

They cited several factors, including claiming that he had no clout to execute his job as a Chief Minister.

Until late Sunday night, Idris had continued to state that he still supported Sulaiman.

Talk is abuzz that Idris and the three other lawmakers are disillusioned with Melaka Umno chief Ab Rauf, and talks to reconcile had failed before the quartet had a press conference to announce their leaving the current administration.

However, their decisions have stirred more controversy as four DAP lawmakers are still hell-bent not to work with “traitors” who had defected from the previous Pakatan Harapan-led Melaka government, to be part of the state government that had Sulaiman as Chief Minister.

Melaka DAP chairman Datuk Tey Kok Kiew has yet to issue an official statement on the latest move or state whether the party is willing to be part of the new government.

The defection of the four is anticipated to only exacerbate the already fluid political situation in Melaka as well as the deepening internal crisis within Melaka DAP.

In a nutshell, this means forming a new state government with Idris tipped to be Chief Minister may not materialise.

Many also witnessed a young Opposition lawmaker in tears during a press conference by Melaka Pakatan Harapan chief Adly Zahari yesterday.

An embattled Sulaiman, who expressed his disappointment with the four lawmakers who defected from his administration, said that he had always fulfilled requests from the four as assemblymen but “at the end of the day, they were still dissatisfied”.

“I had to manage a slew of issues related to Covid-19 and how it had badly impacted Malaccans as well as ensure the economy recovers.

“All of a sudden, the four went ahead with their move at this uncertain time,” he said.

Sulaiman said the allegations that there was interference from “hidden hands” to influence his decisions were untrue.

“All decisions reached at state-level meetings previously were unanimous and with the consensus of all (lawmakers),” he said.

Sulaiman was sworn in as Melaka Chief Minister last year following the defection of four assemblymen from the previous Pakatan state government.

The three others were Paya Rumput assemblyman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen and Telok Mas assemblyman Noor Effandi Ahmad –- both from Parti Pribumi Bersatu –- as well as Rembia rep Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (formerly PKR, now Umno) and Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (formerly DAP, now Independent). ANN

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

