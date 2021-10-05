FOR MALAYSIA WHICH HAD THE LONGEST COVID-19 WAVE IN THE WORLD – FINALLY, LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL – AS DAILY DEATH TOLL FALLS BELOW 100 AT LAST & NEW INFECTIONS GO BELOW 10,000

We have had the longest Covid-19 wave in the world since the Sabah state general election last September.

When will this Covid-19 wave end and we could go back to the Covid-19 pandemic situation pre-Sabah State general election particularly to the period when Malaysians celebrated the 63rd National Day on August 31, 2020 when we had 14 daily new Covid-19 cases and one Covid-19 deaths with a cumulative total of 9,340 cases and 127 Covid-19 deaths as compared to the present 8,075 daily new Covid-19 cases and 76 daily Covid-19 deaths and cumulative total of 2,285,640 Covid-19 cases and 26,759 Covid-19 deaths!

When will the daily new Covid-19 cases come down to triple-digit numbers as Indonesia achieved yesterday, with 922 new Covid-19 cases when Indonesia reached a daily peak of 56,757 cases on July 15, 2020 – all within 81 days?

Malaysia’s daily peak was 24,599 cases on August 26, before Khairy Jamaluddin was sworn in as the new Health Minister under the Ismail Sabri premiership.

Could we reduce the lesser peak of daily new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to triple-digit numbers in his first Hundred Days as Health Minister by Dec. 7, 2021?

This will take us back to October/November 2020 when the daily new Covid-19 cases were in triple-digit numbers – and will be a great achievement of the political moratorium signed between Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and the Pakatan Harapan leaders on Sept.13 when they signed a confidence-supply-reform (CSR) memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Sept. 13 for all to focus single-mindedly on turning the tide and winning the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

I reiterate my proposal that Khairy should convene a national conference on Covid-19 pandemic involving public and private health sectors and health NGOs (Non-Government Organisations) and NGIs (Non-Government Individuals) on how to bring daily new Covid-19 cases down to double-digit numbers and daily Covid-19 deaths to single-digit numbers.

A whole-of-society national conference to bring the daily new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia down to double-digit numbers and the daily Covid-19 deaths to single-digit numbers will be a significant and dramatic development to transform the Covid-19 pandemic into an endemic, and for Malaysians to “live with Covid-19” which I had suggested in July.

Malaysians must do their utmost to ensure that in the first Hundred Days of Khairy Jamaluddin as the new Heath Minister, Malaysia does not reach a cumulative total of 2.5 million Covid-19 cases and 30,000 Covid-19 deaths – which should also be an objective of the national conference on the Covid-19 pandemic.

One point worth noting in tracking Malaysia’s position in the Covid-19 pandemic is that for the first time for quite a while, Malaysia has fallen out of the world’s Top Ten nations in both daily new Covid-19 cases and daily Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

(Media Statement by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, October 5, 2021) – https://blog.limkitsiang.com/