BLIND AS A BAT OR NOT, MALACCA CM INSISTS HE DIDN’T SEE MOVE TO OUST HIM COMING – DESPITE RED-HOT RUMORS CIRCULATING FOR WEEKS

CM says didn’t see foreshadowing of ‘Malacca Move’ during exco meetings

Malacca Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali was visibly disappointed at the attempt by four state assemblypersons to oust him.

Sulaiman said prior to the “Malacca Move”, there was no indication of unhappiness during the exco meetings.

He added that all decisions in the exco were decided by consensus and no issues had been raised.

“Nothing at all,” he told a press conference by Umno Malacca this evening.

Three out of the four rebels were exco members, namely Umno’s Idris Haron (Sungai Udang), Bersatu’s Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu), who is an independent after quitting DAP.

The remaining rebel is Pantai Kundur assemblyperson Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundur).

Idris, a former Malacca chief minister, and his Umno colleague Azman, have been sidelined by their party.

Sulaiman said they have worked together to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic only to now see them try and undo what they have achieved.

“The purpose of us cooperating was to revive the economy and state healthcare system but they are the ones undoing them,” he added.

Sulaiman maintained that prior to this, he had a good working relationship with all the four assemblypersons.

Formation of a new government

Led by Idris, the four assemblypersons earlier today announced that they were withdrawing support for Sulaiman’s government.

That reduced the BN-PN government’s control of 17 out of 28 seats in the state assembly to 13, short of a majority.

Idris had courted Pakatan Harapan on the possible formation of a new government with him as the chief minister.

The opposition coalition was initially reluctant as Idris’ group included an assemblyperson responsible for the collapse of the Harapan government.

However, they decided to hold a joint press conference with Idris this afternoon, after the former chief minister decided to pull the trigger.

Harapan has a total of 11 assemblypersons (seven DAP, two PKR and two Amanah). Along with the four on the side of Idris, it gives Harapan 15 representatives, enough for a simple majority.

