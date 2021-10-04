‘I’M A DAD AGAIN’ – AIRASIA’S TONY FERNANDES HAS A NEWBORN BABY DAUGHTER ALIYAH ENA

He proclaimed the joyous occasion in a LinkedIn post and stated that the arrival of his daughter was one of the wonderful moments despite the struggles and challenges during the pandemic, reported The Star.

“I’m a father again, I have two most amazing children and now we have a third. Aliyah Ena, welcome to the world,” Fernandes said.

He also attached an image of his daughter Aliyah Ena Fernandes who was born on August 14, to the post.

The post received 14,517 reactions and 1,313 comments as of today.

Many social users extended their wishes to Fernandes and his wife in the comment section.

MALAY MAIL

