MALACCA UMNO DISOWNS EXCO REBELS FOR BEING ‘TRAITORS TO THEIR PARTY & OWN RACE’ – EVEN AS IDRIS HARON SET TO BECOME CM AGAIN IF NEW GOVT WITH PAKATAN FORMED

Former Malacca chief minister Idris Haron is likely to make a comeback in the top spot if a new government is formed in Malacca.

Party sources who are privy about the ongoing discussions between Idris’ group and Pakatan Harapan, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Idris was the sole chief ministerial candidate.

The sources said the choice of Idris as the chief ministerial candidate was a tactical move to attract more BN assemblypersons to defect.

Idris, who is the Sungai Udang assemblyperson, today announced that he was withdrawing support for the BN-PN state government.

Joining him was his Umno colleague and Pantai Kundur assemblyperson Nor Azman Hassan, Bersatu’s Telok Mas assemblyperson Effandi Ahmad and Pengkalan Batu assemblyperson Norhizam Hassan Baktee, who was formerly with DAP and is now an independent.

That reduces the BN-PN government’s control of 17 out of 28 seats in the state assembly to 13, short of a majority.

Meanwhile, when contacted, PKR information chief Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin confirmed that he had heard talks of more defections but declined to reveal details.

“We are confident that there will be more joining us in the formation of a new government,” he told Malaysiakini.

Shamsul said the potential defectors might reveal their hand before Idris’ group and Harapan meet with Malacca Governor Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.

He added that according to federal precedence, Malacca Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali will have to resign.

‘Pent-up resentment’

Idris served as the Malacca chief minister from 2013 to 2018, when the BN was defeated in the 14th general election, paving the way for a Harapan state government under Amanah’s Adly Zahari.

The Harapan-led Malacca government collapsed in March 2020 after Bersatu quit the coalition along with two defectors from PKR and DAP.

However, Idris was sidelined in favour of his Umno colleague Sulaiman. Bersatu, which had also coveted the chief ministerial position, was likewise sidelined.

This led to pent-up resentment that culminated in them joining forces to oust Sulaiman.

Harapan, which had allegedly watched from the sidelines, engaged with Idris after courtship.

The coalition was initially reluctant as Idris’ group included an assemblyperson responsible for the collapse of the Harapan government.

However, they decided to hold a joint press conference with Idris this afternoon, after the former chief minister decided to pull the trigger.

Harapan has a total of 11 assemblypersons (seven DAP, two PKR and two Amanah). Along with the four on the side of Idris, it gives Harapan 15 representatives, enough for a simple majority. MKINI