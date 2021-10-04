MALACCA UMNO DISOWNS EXCO REBELS FOR BEING ‘TRAITORS TO THEIR PARTY & OWN RACE’ – EVEN AS IDRIS HARON SET TO BECOME CM AGAIN IF NEW GOVT WITH PAKATAN FORMED
Former Malacca chief minister Idris Haron is likely to make a comeback in the top spot if a new government is formed in Malacca.
Party sources who are privy about the ongoing discussions between Idris’ group and Pakatan Harapan, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Idris was the sole chief ministerial candidate.
The sources said the choice of Idris as the chief ministerial candidate was a tactical move to attract more BN assemblypersons to defect.
Idris, who is the Sungai Udang assemblyperson, today announced that he was withdrawing support for the BN-PN state government.
Joining him was his Umno colleague and Pantai Kundur assemblyperson Nor Azman Hassan, Bersatu’s Telok Mas assemblyperson Effandi Ahmad and Pengkalan Batu assemblyperson Norhizam Hassan Baktee, who was formerly with DAP and is now an independent.
That reduces the BN-PN government’s control of 17 out of 28 seats in the state assembly to 13, short of a majority.
Meanwhile, when contacted, PKR information chief Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin confirmed that he had heard talks of more defections but declined to reveal details.
“We are confident that there will be more joining us in the formation of a new government,” he told Malaysiakini.
Shamsul said the potential defectors might reveal their hand before Idris’ group and Harapan meet with Malacca Governor Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.
He added that according to federal precedence, Malacca Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali will have to resign.
‘Pent-up resentment’
Idris served as the Malacca chief minister from 2013 to 2018, when the BN was defeated in the 14th general election, paving the way for a Harapan state government under Amanah’s Adly Zahari.
The Harapan-led Malacca government collapsed in March 2020 after Bersatu quit the coalition along with two defectors from PKR and DAP.
However, Idris was sidelined in favour of his Umno colleague Sulaiman. Bersatu, which had also coveted the chief ministerial position, was likewise sidelined.
This led to pent-up resentment that culminated in them joining forces to oust Sulaiman.
Harapan, which had allegedly watched from the sidelines, engaged with Idris after courtship.
The coalition was initially reluctant as Idris’ group included an assemblyperson responsible for the collapse of the Harapan government.
However, they decided to hold a joint press conference with Idris this afternoon, after the former chief minister decided to pull the trigger.
Harapan has a total of 11 assemblypersons (seven DAP, two PKR and two Amanah). Along with the four on the side of Idris, it gives Harapan 15 representatives, enough for a simple majority. MKINI
Exco members who pulled out are traitors, says party official
PETALING JAYA: The membership of two Umno state assemblymen who withdrew support for Melaka chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali today is automatically void, says the party’s state communications director Ab Rauf Yusoh.
The two are Sungai Udang assemblyman and exco member Idris Haron and Pantai Kundor assemblyman Nor Azman Hassan.
In a press conference today, Rauf, who is also assembly speaker, described Idris and Nor Azman as traitors to Umno and to their own race.
He said the three exco men should have raised their grievances with the chief minister in exco meetings.
He added that Umno and Barisan Nasional will also leave it to the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam to decide on whether or not to dissolve the state assembly.
“Umno will do whatever we can to stay together and defend this state government,” Rauf added.
Sulaiman who was there at the press conference also denied the three exco members’ allegations that there were hidden hands in decisions made during the meetings, saying every decision had been made together with all members.
Former chief minister Idris announced today that the four had withdrawn their support for Sulaiman’s leadership.
“We have resigned. This signifies that the state government has a deficit in support,” said Idris.
Sulaiman said this evening that he was disappointed as the exco members were with him in managing the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.
“My relationship with all of them is good. Whatever that was asked, was implemented as best as possible.
“They too worked in the government. In the end, they are the ones who let the government down.”
Rauf added that Umno was prepared for any future possibilities including dissolution of the state assembly. FMT
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.